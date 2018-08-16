How I’d love to relax on the forts with a glass of fizz 

The saying goes, ‘it never rains but it pours’ and that has been the case both literally and metaphorically this week. It feels like it hasn’t stopped raining begging the question, what happened to our glorious summer?

And work-wise it hasn’t stopped either.

We’ve been over on the Solent Forts filming all week. And I have to say it’s been a real eye-opener.

I’ve always wanted to visit the forts and I remember standing on Southsea beach, looking over at them as a child. I’d wonder what they were and who lived over there.

In fact, if memory serves me correctly, I used to recall seeing someone row back and forth from the forts to the mainland. Or did I make that up?

It could possibly be true given that someone used to live on No Man’s Fort.

If you’ve ever been there you will know how beautiful the atrium is. It was that chap who installed it.

I’ve spent time over at Spitbank, which is the more intimate of the two forts as it only has eight bedrooms, whereas No Man’s has more than 20.

But both are genuinely fascinating places to visit or stay.

It’s strange really because when you are over there, you genuinely do feel extremely isolated, but I think it totally adds to its charm and appeal.

The forts are such unique places.

I went on one of their guided history tours and although I was supposed to be filming and directing, I found myself engrossed in finding out about its diverse past and the role it played during the wars.

Here’s a fun fact for you. Did you know the forts are generally self-sufficient in that they have their own water supply and run from their own generators?

They were built to protect Portsmouth from a French invasion but the water water supply is direct from France – the very country it was designed to be protected from!

Although I was working I really did enjoy my time over there – I just wish I could have experienced it from a customer’s perspective as I can imagine its charm is even more captivating with a glass of champers in hand!