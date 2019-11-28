How on earth did Katie Price fritter away £45m? | Cheryl Gibbs

I’m trying not to feel too depressed this week as we were supposed to fly to New York yesterday. We ended up cancelling because we decided that going on holiday to the Big Apple a few weeks before Christmas and just a couple of months before our baby is due, was pushing ourselves financially just a little too far.

It’s a real shame as it would have been the last holiday where it was just the two of us.

Although we lost a silly amount of money on the flights – about £600 – we just couldn’t justify it. But that’s what you do when you’re a fully-grown adult, right?

Well, not if you’re Katie Price.

The former glamour model and reality TV star was this week declared bankrupt after spending way beyond her means.

Now that’s saying something given she was once, apparently, worth £45m.

I just don’t get it. You hear stories like this all the time, but I don’t understand how, with all the people around her – advisers, family and friends – that someone, at some point, hasn’t had a quiet word in her ear.

Why didn't someone advise her to stop splurging on stupid things like three-monthly trips to LA to get botox (yes, really) or spending £120,000 on housekeepers, gardeners and nannies (yep) and around £1,500 a month on manicures and pedicures (how is that even possible?) and about £1,000 a month on hair appointments.

Katie supposedly told a packed commuter train that she ‘doesn’t care’ that HMRC have declared her bankrupt, blaming her ex, Peter Andre, for her problems. I’m not sure how, after all these years of being separated, it’s his fault, but who knows.

It annoys me because she appeared to have it all – a beautiful mansion, lovely children, a career most of us could only dream of and so many opportunities.

But she has wasted it all. It's tragic. She should have taken a leaf out of my book and thought about her income and expenditure and perhaps she wouldn’t be in this mess.

I’m sad we’re not off to the Big Apple this week, it’s our favourite place on earth, but sometimes you just have to accept you’re an adult and make tough decisions.

Gary did so much for British cuisine – what a sad loss

How sad it was to hear the news this week that chef Gary Rhodes has passed away.

He died with his beloved wife Jennie by his side, in Dubai, where the couple have lived since setting up two successful restaurants in the Arab state.

He apparently died after falling and hitting his head at his home. How tragic – he was only 59. That's no age at all.

Rhodes became a household name in the nineties. With his trademark spiky hair and warm demeanour, he made British cuisine trendy again.

He was apparently also in the middle of filming a new series for ITV.

So sad for his family and another genuine British talent gone too soon.

My poor sister and the saga of the troublesome shed

My sister Michelle has recently moved from Stamshaw to near us, in Horndean.

It’s particularly convenient while our bathroom’s being renovated as we can pop round to use the loo!

She listed the shed left by the previous owners on Facebook Marketplace this week. It was free to whoever was willing to dismantle it and take it.

The responses she got ranged from people asking if she would deliver it, to asking if she would dismantle it herself and then they’d take it.

The final straw came when someone turned up with nothing but a screwdriver.

The shed is now heading for the skip. You try and do a good thing, eh?