I have been swept away by a new phenomena – The Five AM Club!

It is a book that has inspired people to get up at 5am, even when there is no earthly need to do so. I quote ‘Your first hours are where great heroes are made. Own your mornings and you’ll master your life.’

I pitched this to Lou live on air. This could become a time when we create, reflect, meditate and gain incredible insights that can only be achieved through such discipline. We agreed to report back on the radio show.

With her hour she made a cup of tea and watched a repeat of Jeremy Kyle with the sign language lady working hard in the corner of the screen. She hated the experience.

My alarm struck 5am and I was keen. However, it was too loud and in a bid to silence Culture Club I missed the clock and spilt my glass of water (that I never drink) by the side of the bed.

I was forced to switch the light on, only briefly, but long enough to rouse my wife. I fled downstairs. I stood still in the kitchen for several minutes while any movement upstairs subsided. The kettle was too noisy, so I decamped to the front room, grabbed a blanket and tried some mindfulness while lying down.Forty minutes later I woke with a start. I had neck ache and 15 minutes to get ready.

I ventured back upstairs to repent. My wife asked how I got on with the first day in the 5AM Club. I explained. She laughed (not a warm laugh).

I’m not quitting the club, I am simply going to integrate more slowly by knocking a minute off my normal wake time every month. By 2023 I’ll be a fully paid up member.