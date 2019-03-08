For three months, Family Life editor Elise Brewerton will be sharing the ups and downs on her weight loss journey with Slimming World’s 12 Week Countdown.

After weeks of losing a steady few pounds I got onto the scales at Slimming World last week and, to my horror, I had put on 2lbs.

It was going to be the week I really wowed Marrie, my consultant with my huge weightloss. I was aiming for a 6lb-er at least.

What actually happened was, I was so embarrassed about gaining weight while bearing my soul to the public and encouraging people to join me on my weightloss journey that I couldn't meet her eye across the packed church hall.

I skulked out of the room, completely deflated (if only, I’d be considerably lighter) and drove off without a backward glance.

On the way home I wrestled with the thought that as I’d obviously messed up spectacularly this week I might as well go the whole hog and buy fish and chips for tea.

My knuckles turned white as I gripped the steering wheel willing myself not to stop the car and order large cod, pickled egg, mushy peas and chips (I’m salivating just thinking about it). But, miraculously, I drove on.

Trying to lose weight often feels as if though with every couple of steps forward you take you fall back at least one, sometimes two.

But when I went through where I could have gone wrong, it was obvious. Losing a big chunk had made me complacent.

I went out for dinner twice the previous weekend and both times I’d had wine and cocktails – what did I expect. Yep, I may have been good the other days but If I’m serious I’ve got to be good every day. Sometimes the falls are good for you, when you’re flagging it’s the kick up the bum you need.