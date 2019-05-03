It was Michael Gove, a man who could stop hiccups with a fleeting trademark startled stare, who famously said that Brits were fed up with experts.

It was this killer line which stuck in the minds of millions before they voted in the Brexit referendum.

We have since learned much of what was spouted by both sides during that tediously vitriolic campaign was more Walt Disney than Westminster but does this prove we should disregard the advice of experts for evermore?

It hasn’t deterred Mr Gove who, in his position of Environment Secretary, leads a department full of civil servants and experts whose job it is to hand out advice.

But I do find myself in the uncomfortable position of agreeing with him when it comes to experts as there are just so many of these people out there today, desperate to have their advice taken as gospel by the masses.

All this advice gives me a headache, especially when it comes to telling me how I should bring up my children.

There cannot be any self respecting parent who hasn’t asked themselves whether it is wise to let Junior watch six consecutive episodes of Peppa Pig while they complete vital jobs such as dinner or the crossword.

Now the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stepped in, telling parents children under two should not have any screen time at all. This is contrary to other recent advice, leaving parents flummoxed.

It doesn’t help that this latest guidance came from a body that, even if you haven’t heard of it before, sounds important. But keeping children, of any age, away from a screen is impossible.

This is because screens are shiny, fun and interesting and, if used properly, can be educational.

Tearing a child away from a screen is never easy but, in my experience, even little ones can benefit from some virtual interaction – as long as it isn’t at the expense of them receiving a parent’s undivided attention at bedtime.

We know ourselves what is good for our kids and while expert advice is always a good reference point, there are some occasions when we don’t need to rely upon them.

Even if that does mean me agreeing with Michael Gove.