I'm a Celeb just wasn't tough enough this year | Cheryl Gibbs

I’m gutted I’m a Celebrity finishes on Sunday. It signals the start of the Christmas season for us.

But it hasn’t had quite the same spark for me this year and I don’t know why.

Ant and Dec have been on top form. In fact, it’s probably the best presenting I’ve seen from Ant in a while, which must be due to his rehab and missing last year’s show to sort himself out.

I think the trials are a bit samey and if I have to watch one more knot being untied to get a star I’m going to scream.

What happened to the challenges where you genuinely thought a celeb was going to cave and not do it? Bring back the Gillian McKeith days. Now that was entertaining, for all the wrong reasons!

I have serious FOMO over Christmas decorations…

When I was younger we used to put our Christmas decorations up two weeks before Christmas – it was always around this time and I know this to be true because I’m a stickler for tradition.

I always have and always will be weird about keeping things the same.

I don’t know why really as it goes against my personality. I hate routine, I always like to mix things up.

I am never one to plan meals on a Sunday for the week ahead, or anything like that. I don’t like things to be samey, except when it comes to Christmas.

Perhaps it is because I have such fond memories of growing up with my two sisters, in a happy home with mum and dad, that I want to replicate that now I’m an adult, especially now we’re going to be parents ourselves soon.

However I have noticed over the past couple of years that the date people put up their decorations is earlier and earlier.

We’re barely in December and yet it seems like we’re the ones missing out.

So many people have their tree up and the lights in the window that I fear I’m going to have to break with a 37-year tradition and put our decorations up this weekend.

I have serious FOMO – fear of missing out. The problem is we’re still very much in the middle of house DIY and Matt is seriously nesting in preparation for our little one coming early next year.

The house and garden are still in turmoil, however I am pleased to report that our bathroom is finally finished.

Matt’s dad, bless him, came in and finished it all for us and it looks divine.

But the thought of traipsing through the garage to get all our decorations out and going Christmas tree shopping – yes, it has to be a real one, it is another tradition – is just something else we have to do at the moment on top of everything else.

Our bubba’s not even here yet, so goodness knows what it will be like when it arrives.

Hopefully by then the garden will be nearly finished and we can finally spend a summer out there enjoying the view we paid for three years ago when we bought the house.

How much is too much when it comes to baby clothes?

Everyone keeps telling me we shouldn’t be buying so much, but I don’t know how not to buy things for the baby.

Apparently when we know the baby’s gender we’ll want to go out and get all new things for it to match its sex.

But I can’t help but shop for gender neutral clothing until we know what it is, which means we only have white and grey clothing. I can’t imagine giving birth and wanting to go shopping afterwards. Surely some plain items are better than nothing?

But everyone keeps telling me to stop and I’m not even buying that much. So far it has seven white babygrows, some socks, a pair of grey booties, some bibs and a rattle. Is that overdoing it?