I’m following Chris Evans's example and looking after the inner me | Rick Jackson

I was fascinated by an article written by TV and radio presenter Chris Evans in one of the Sunday magazines last weekend. Chris wrote about how he turned his life around as he almost went potty. How can a man who has everything not be happy with his life I wondered?

He’s an aspirational kinda guy. He’s made it to the top of his profession, is rich beyond his wildest dreams and can chase his hobbies of fast cars and owning farms.

Turns out, this didn’t make him happy. Why not? Surely what he has achieved and the riches that come with it are enough for inner peace? Apparently not.

He is of course, dead right. He spent many years chasing the dream, not knowing what ‘the dream’ was. He then realised he needed to look after his soul more than his bank balance and ego.

This is where many of us are going wrong. We think about the dream house, car, lifestyle, friends, clothes, job – the list is endless.

What Chris discovered, after taking some time out, resonated strongly with me.

I too am in that bubble of always searching for something – wanting a posher car, designer clothes, a bigger house. It’s exhausting.

Life is tough enough having a family and a demanding job to worry about all the unnecessary baggage.

So here are some of the things Chris learnt.

What you are looking for is where you are looking from. Once you realise nothing is lacking, the whole world belongs to you. Everything you want you already have. To be present, or not to be present, that is the question.

Powerful stuff. Chris has spent the past year decluttering. If he didn’t love it, it went. Clothes, cars and even farms.

He’s eating a healthy balanced diet and running lots. He’s spending 2020 looking after his soul. I intend to do the same.

It’s time to declutter the brain. It’s time to read empowering books on Life’s Lessons, rather than posts on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s time to stop seeking and start being and enjoy the now.

I need a lie down now!

New year Ale & Ride buses were mostly ’ale and hearty

Nearly 1,000 people enjoyed free vintage bus rides during the Ale & Ride event on new year’s day. I must say a big thank you to the owners who took part with their vehicles.

It was a cracking day with a lovely mix of ‘bus people’ and locals who turned out to enjoy a couple of drinks and food in pubs between Fareham, Titchfield, Stubbington and Gosport.

The oldest bus was a 1958 Portsmouth Corporation double decker. The farthest travelled came from south Yorkshire and another made the perilous trip from the Isle of Wight. Only one bus had a problem which is a fine advertisement for their engineering and upkeep. We will definitely do it again next year.

Back to artificial tree as real one gave my wife the needle

Alverstoke has turned into a Christmas tree graveyard. For a month they sparkled and shone bringing joy and fresh pine scents to our lounges, only to be unceremoniously tossed into the gutter to await destruction.

No one is sure how long they will remain there, but squirrels have set up home in one.

We went ‘real’ this year too, although my wife is still suffering from acute ‘pine-alitis’. If just one needle dropped, out came the cordless vacuum . Imagine her OCD when she sees all the needles strewn across the street after schoolkids have run amok with them.

Next year, for our sanity, we’re going synthetic again.