I'm so pleased Natalie Imbruglia is being open about her beautiful IVF baby: OPINION

Congratulations to Aussie singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia who has welcomed her first child.

The former Neighbours star announced on Tuesday she had given birth to a baby boy, Max Valentine. She captioned the Instagram post with ‘My heart is bursting.’

Natalie had IVF using a sperm donor and won’t be revealing the donor's identity, and I don’t blame her.

I’m so pleased Natalie chose to tell the world how she conceived little Max – they are important stories to tell, especially when more women than you’d ever think suffer heartache because of infertility.

Having a baby through IVF is no different to having one naturally – the result is the same. Congratulations!

Straight-talking pensioner bursts my bump bubble

It has been a mad couple of weeks for us.

First we went to Italy for five nights, which was lovely but we did a lot while we were there and it was pretty exhausting.

Then we got back to find just a toilet in our bathroom as the whole suite is being replaced ready for bubba’s arrival in February – half-way now…eeek!.

That meant we had to go to my mum’s for a shower every day for about five days.

Then we had workmen in solidly for about two weeks, then we had a two-day wedding to go to and in between all this we’ve been continuing work on our garden.

So things have been rather busy in the Gibbs/Kingston household.

My sister Michelle has also moved from Stamshaw to Horndean and with two little ones, she needed some help.

I’ve been trying to be on hand as much as possible – as well as work full-time, trekking to London a couple of times a week too.

Needless to say, I’ve been getting my exercise in and perhaps it’s for this reason I don’t really look properly pregnant yet.

I mean, if you know me, you’ll be able to see a little bump, but at times it’s really not more than that and I just look like I’ve put on a few pounds.

Last weekend was another busy weekend with us attending the Rachel Griffin Ball at the Maritime Club in Portsmouth.

It is something my older sister Jo supports every year and she organises a table for our family.

I was in the toilet and I kept bumping into the same girl who was commenting to her friend about the fact she looked seven months pregnant in her dress.

As we were joking around about the fact we kept bumping into each other, I told them that I was pregnant and they couldn’t believe it, telling me that I was ‘tiny’.

I felt amazing until one older lady, bless her, walked in after they had left, looked at my belly, without knowing who I was or the fact I was actually pregnant, and said ‘you’re having a boy and I know this because you’re spread out all over your hips as well as your front.’

Wow, my ego burst there and then.

Wishing Justin and Hailey their own happy ever after…

They only got married last week but Justin Bieber and his new wife, Hailey – formerly Baldwin – have been promoting their new Calvin Klein ad which celebrates the fashion label’s 50th anniversary.

The 25-year-old singer and his 22-year-old model wife took to their Instagram accounts to share new snaps with the couple wearing CK underwear.

They held their official wedding ceremony in South Carolina, more than a year after their surprise courthouse ceremony in New York City.

It has all happened rather quickly for the Biebers, given it wasn’t long ago Bieber and Selena Gomez were going to live happily ever after.

Only in Hollywood...