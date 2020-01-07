I need better New Year resolutions | BBC Radio Solent's Lou Hannan

Happy new year! I hope you had wonderful Christmas and new year celebrations.

Lots of people managed to get a really good two-week break over the festive period, while others just managed a day or two here and there.

It always feels a bit sad to pack away the tree and fold the fairy lights carefully, only to wonder how they manage to tangle up again in time for next Christmas.

Then we make the final swoop on the remaining chocolates from the tub that now only contains the toffee penny – why are they always the ones left over?

But now we’re all back into the swing of things you realise that whatever time you had to reflect over the holidays, the new year almost encourages a bit of a reset button, doesn’t it?

For me, the new year br ings a new job.

My BBC Radio Solent co-presenter Alun Newman and I will be taking over the BBC Radio Solent Breakfast Show.

We’re both excited about it but extremely nervous as with it comes a bit of a change in lifestyle.

Any tips for getting up at 4am every day? They will be very gratefully received.

The combination of new year and new job has led me to think a lot about looking after myself more.

Along with the majority of the population, I’ve made a promise to get fitter and eat better.

I’ve also promised myself that I will spend less time on my phone.

Oh, and to start an evening class.

Problem is, these are the same resolutions I make every single year.

By the end of January, they seem like a distant memory as life takes over.

I was reading this week that more than two-thirds of us break our new year resolution within the first month.

I remember talking about this on the radio last year.

I will never forget the man who called in to say his resolutions were to try a new food every week and also get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

He didn’t have a plan on the latter but said he was sure he’d come up with one.

I wonder if he managed it?

Maybe I need to be more creative with mine...