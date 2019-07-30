Idris Elba is right, women are queens of organisation – Opinion

Actor Idris Elba has done something a lot of men find hard to do – he’s praised his wife for her superb organisation skills.

The Luther star and DJ married his wife Sabrina in April but has come out this week saying how stressful he found the experience.

Idris said it was a ‘headache’ but thankfully his wife was a ‘champion’ organising most of it. Well, it’s what us ladies do, Idris.

While our men are off making Hollywood blockbusters and hit TV shows, we’re at home slaving away.

Okay, perhaps this is only relevant to Sabrina, but it’s nice to hear a man praise his lady for taking control, and not moaning about it.

I get excited for celebrity births and pregnancy reveals

There is lots of baby news around this week. Singer Natalie Imbruglia has announced she’s expecting her first child through IVF at the age of 44.

Natalie admitted she used a sperm donor but won’t reveal anything else. And why should she?

Actress Christina Milian is expecting her second child, this time with her singer-songwriter boyfriend Matt Pokora, and YouTuber Deliciously Ella also announced this week the safe arrival of her daughter, Skye Tessa Camilla Davan Mills.

Ella shared some beautiful photos of her new born with the world, including details on how she delivered little Skye in a birthing pool.

Congrats, mamas!

Like all the best-laid plans – expect the unexpected

Things don’t always go to plan and our recent holiday to Croatia certainly didn’t.

In fact, our planned holiday to Croatia did not go at all.

We were so looking forward to our little week away, but a family emergency prevented us from going – these things happen, so we’ve rebooked to go next week.

We fly out on Tuesday. Unfortunately the hotel we had planned to stay in was fully booked, so we’ve booked another one in an equally beautiful part of the country and we’re currently considering whether or not to do a day trip to Venice which – according to my research – is a three-hour boat ride away.

While the thought of spending three hours on a glorified passenger ferry doesn’t particularly fill me with joy, the prospect of getting another pin in our map (we’ve not been to Venice before) does, so we shall see.

It depends whether the lure of spending another day on a sun lounger by the pool eating and drinking gets the better of me.

Because we knew we’d be rebooking something else, we’ve had our suitcases ready to go in the dining room.

The situation has been less than ideal because the constant change in our weather at the moment has meant that most of the clothes in the suitcase ready for the holiday have come out and gone back in again at least three times over the past couple of weeks.

I don’t usually get funny or weird about tidiness – I leave that to Matt. But it has been doing my head in having clothes strewn all over the place. Perhaps Matt’s OCD has rubbed off on me after all these years. So we’ve been very much living in limbo, but I’m pleased we’re all set to go…again.

It’s been a funny couple of weeks and not just because of the aforementioned, but because generally the country seems to be a bit unsettled.

What with Boris Johnson becoming our new prime minster and the British pound falling incredibly low at the prospect of a no deal Brexit, everything seems a little strange.

On the plus side, we’re now more than halfway through the year which means Christmas is just around the corner...sorry!