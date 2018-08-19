So, Madonna, the material girl - she of the conical Jean Paul Gaultier Basque, and of ‘that’ kiss with Britney - has reached the ripe old age of 60! But, far from grabbing her bus pass, Madge is still seriously ‘out there’ shoving her bum and other parts of her anatomy regularly at the camera, dallying with men half her age and still making the headlines.

OK, there was that one somewhat unfortunate fall at the Brits when she literally went down like a sack of spuds leaving half the audience wondering whether it was intentional.

But, as the true pro that she is, she was up again, gyrating, in nanoseconds.

With legs that would put a woman half her age to shame, and the type of flexibility that makes you want to rush out and buy a tube of Ibuleve, Madonna certainly knows how to strut her stuff.

Love her or hate her, you can’t argue with the fact that she’s still the greatest selling female artist of all time.

So why the hell can’t she shake it all about it she feels like it?

It’s hardly like watching Ann Widdecombe shimmy in a G-string or attempting to jive during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, is it? (And, to be honest, even if Ann Widdecombe wanted to do that, then good for her!)

Granted, it’s not what you expect from someone who’s technically now a pensioner. When my grandmother was 60, the wildest thing she did was take an occasional trip to the cinema.

But then again, she wasn’t Madonna.

Madonna has been slated for not ‘acting her age’ but I’d like to know, in an era of female empowerment, what exactly does that mean?

I’m damn sure that when I hit the big 6-0 I won’t descend into the hell that is support tights, curly perms and elasticated waists.

My own mum at 90 was still having highlights, manicures and wearing trendy clothes – and, sometimes, with low necklines, the minx!

Let’s all get over the slightly sour opinion that by certain milestones we ‘should’ behave a certain way.

Instead, let’s just grow old as disgracefully as is appropriate for us.

It is no one else’s business.

Want the messy bun look? Just don’t wash your hair

Had to smile the other day when I saw an article in a magazine about Meghan Markle’s ‘iconic’ messy bun hairdo and how to recreate it. The style, hailed as a ‘modern classic’, actually looks very like my own hair before I hop in the shower. I just shove it up any old how with an elastic tie.

Surely I wasn’t the only one who thought Meghan’s wedding hair verged just slightly too far on the side of casual, particularly with that annoying loose strand that kept dangling down?

Next time, when I haven’t had time to wash my hair or it’s too hot to have it round my shoulders I’ll just bung it up haphazardly with an elastic band as usual, reminding everyone that it’s not scruffy, it’s iconic.

Welcome back to the good old British summertime

The British weather is nothing if not changeable.

After weeks of glorious sunshine and weather like Ibiza, wearing little else but shorts, I hit a really low point. I ventured out in a mac. Yes, you did read that correctly – a m ac. It was raining so hard carparks resembled swimming pools.

But, it’s still August! The kids are off school. Robert Dyas is full of barbeque stuff. Superdrug has loads of sun products on offer but it’ s dark, dismal and very wet out there. What’s going on?

I do feel sorry for foreign tourists from more predictable climates, over here for a holiday.

I can only imagine what they are thinking.

Hope they like umbrellas!