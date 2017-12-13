Inspiring Tim shows you can reach for the stars

When astronaut Tim Peake tells you to reach for the stars, you listen.

This is a man who has been there, seen it, done it and most definitely got the T-shirt.

During his mission to the International Space Station, our very own Rocket Man blasted off and then orbited the Earth thousands of times.

He has joined the select few who have left the confines of our planet and looked down on the rest of us from afar.

But, just like the pupils at the new UTC college in Portsmouth, he once sat in a classroom and was enthused and inspired through studying STEM subjects to believe he could become a spaceman one day.

He was the perfect choice to officially open the college yesterday, a role model proving to students that there are no limits to what can be achieved if you want it badly enough and are prepared to work hard to reach your goal.

Born and schooled in Chichester, Tim then graduated from the University of Portsmouth before going on to realise his dream of being an astronaut. But it was studying STEM subjects that opened the door.

As he said: ‘Perhaps some of you here today will follow a similar path as I did – maybe I could be talking to the first person who is going to set foot on Mars.’

We’re delighted to see UTC Portsmouth, which welcomed its first cohort of students to its state-of-the-art facilities in September, get off to such a positive start.

It will play a vital role in the local education world, stimulating interest in STEM subjects and giving students a strong start to help them pursue their chosen careers.

We wish the college well and look forward to hearing all about what its pupils go on to achieve.