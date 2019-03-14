I don’t know why celebrities in Hollywood can’t just be happy and why there is always drama surrounding their lives all the time.

Perhaps it comes with the territory of being rich and famous, but this week our gal Jennifer Lopez got engaged to former New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez.

It should have been a happy occasion but amid all the social media congratulations and photos of J.Lo’s reported $4m ring (seriously?), there’s been a whole heap of controversy.

There are rumours Alex has had an affair with a Playboy model.

We don’t know if the claims are true but it would be nice, for once, if there was just a straightforward love story in La La Land.

I’m not going to be judge and jury on Michael Jackson

I wasn’t going to write about Leaving Neverland, the Michael Jackson documentary that has dominated discussion worldwide.

Generally people are in either the ‘he’s guilty’ camp or ‘there’s no way he’s guilty’ camp.

There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground.

The debates I’ve been hearing remind me a bit of how discussions on Brexit are going. People are completely divided and have very strong opinions on both sides of the debate.

I don’t really like to comment on such emotive news stories in what is a personality-led, lifestyle column, but I felt compelled to write something.

Radio stations in Australia and New Zealand have banned Michael Jackson’s music and there were calls for other countries to follow suit.

But most of the UK’s radio stations have decided against a ban, stating the artistic influence that Jackson had on music as to why they should continue playing his songs.

I honestly don’t know what to think after watching the documentary.

It is gripping, I’ll give them that, but my biggest issue with it is it is a very one-sided account which left out a lot of key facts and material that could offer audiences more information to make an informed opinion.

Watching and listening to the accounts from the alleged victims of Jackson’s abuse – Wade Robson and James Safechuck – as they described in detail what they said Michael did to them was awful.

At times I contemplated turning it off, but then I didn’t. I didn’t want to be ignorant and I admit it’s hard not to form an emotional opinion when you listen to these stories.

The hardest thing to deal with is that Jackson isn’t here to defend himself.

That's not to say he's innocent but it also doesn't help in determining if he's guilty.

I’m not saying whether I think they’re telling the truth or not, I don’t need to be judge and jury in this case.

I’m not sure we’ll ever know, but if the documentary has helped any other victims of abuse come forward then it can only be a positive thing.

There’s no affair between Gaga and Brad, just lots of chemistry

There were rumours spiralling this week that Lady Gaga had a big announcement and that it would be news that she was pregnant with her first child.

I’d have been psyched if that was the case – just imagine the clothes she’d dress her children in?

However, that wasn’t the announcement. Instead she’s releasing a new album soon – the first since Joanne in 2016.

There’s also been rumours that she’s had a romance with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper following their intense Oscars duet.

Admittedly the pair have a lot of chemistry, but this isn’t the case either.

Gaga’s music is pretty cool, but baby news would have been much better than a new album.