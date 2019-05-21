Seemingly, Monica from Friends is set to become the next big style icon.

When I read this, I was confused as I had absolutely no idea what style Monica had. I obsessed over the new episodes of Friends as they came out, making sure I was at home to catch them – how times have changed – and then enjoyed them on repeat.

They’ve been on a constant loop throughout my children’s teenage years, which is standard early evening fare on most channels.

And yet, given that I must be on my 30th viewing, I still have no idea what Monica wears. Bland perhaps, or just normal?

Looks like I’m going to have to endure a 31st showing to get to the bottom of it all.

Why does the BGT camera focus more on the audience?

Is it time to rename Britain’s Got Talent to People Watching a Talent Show?

Surely I am not the only person to be totally ticked off with endless shots of the crowd and judge’s reactions? Who cares?

When the performance is on, I am far more interested in seeing what’s on stage, rather than witnessing someone else whispering to their mate.

It’s as if the producers have tried to mash Gogglebox into the show in a misguided attempt to be everything to everyone.

Seriously, stop. Let’s watch the talent that Britain does – or doesn’t have – and leave it to the weeping families to have their private moments of pride or shame, whatever.

Change your password or deal with the consequences

I was horrified the other night to hear a voicemail from a hotel telling me I was going to be charged for the room I’d booked but hadn’t checked into.

It was one of those moments where my truly British essence kicked in as I scurried to get my diary, thinking I’d better make sure that I wasn’t due in said destination.

As you never know, I might have inadvertently forgotten an overnight engagement I’d made years before.

Obviously I hadn’t.

The message declared a sum of over £300 would be charged and could I ring back immediately to let them know what time I would be arriving – this was at about 10pm.

Then the next phase of worry set-in.

What if this was one of those scams where you’re asked to ring a phone number only to be charged squillions of pounds for it? Obviously I had to spend a bit of time searching for the number online to check its authenticity.

I found the number, the hotel and a linked booking website. And then I remembered.

I’d had an email from that website two days before warning me I needed to update my password.

I hadn’t because I thought it was a scam. Foolish me.

Off I went to do that, wondering when I’d ever created an account to discover that I had in 2015.

Dormant for four years, it’d been hacked into and a room booked in my name.

The hotel was pretty peeved when I got up the courage to call and tell them they’d been hacked. They’d realised anyway as the credit card details they’d received from Booking.com were out of date.

Phew for me.

But when I contacted the website to let them know what had happened, their answer was that someone with the same name as me might have accidentally used the same phone number as me to make the booking.

That’s apparently more likely than the hacking they’d warned me of a few days before.

What a joke.

Except when your credit card details are involved, it’s not very funny at all.