Merry post-Christmas everyone! I can’t believe it’s all over! Well almost… yes, we have New Year’s Eve around the corner, but how can Christmas be over already when it’s only just begun?

I say it every year, but that’s because every year it amazes me.

I hope you had a wonderful one with friends and family? As usual we went to my sister Jo’s for the day and night which always consists of the same mayhem every year – we all eat and drink too much and the kids are crazily excited because Santa’s been and they want to get everything out there and then – I bloomin’ love it.

As you know I’m not great with change. I like things to stay the same, especially at Christmas. So watching my nieces and nephew on Christmas Day is like watching an old Christmas home movie of me and my sisters and, again, I love it.

When things change so often in our lives, especially with social media and the internet and the new generation’s obsession with their phones and computers, I think it’s a beautiful thing that at Christmas they all revert back to being kiddies again – no phones, no computers, no iPad’s, just silly games like the No Name game where we all look ridiculous with Post-it notes on our heads trying to guess which celebrity or famous person has been written on our foreheads.

On Christmas Day our close friend Lisa came over with her partner Russ and they brought a pub quiz game round – big mistake!

I didn’t think I was particularly competitive but I got really annoyed because my brothers-in-law, who are clearly brighter than I am, kept shouting out the answers before the questions had finished being asked and it didn’t give the rest of us a chance.

Ha… perhaps that’s me being a sore loser?!

Anyway, I hope whatever you did, wherever you went, you did it with those you love.

It’s a cliché, but it’s the time of year for clichés – it really is about friends and family and not about gifts and I think it’s more important than ever to remember that.

A decade of dating and Miley and Liam finally tie the knot

Congrats to Mr and Mrs Hemsworth. Miley Cyrus and her new husband Liam Hemsworth married last Sunday, confirming the news on social media by sharing intimate photos and videos of themselves from their big day.

Miley and Liam have been dating on and off for the past 10 years after meeting on the set of movie The Last Song.

The couple were supposed to be getting wed at Miley’s home in Malibu, but after it was destroyed in the recent bush fires they relocated to her home in Tennessee.

They have shared a few photos and videos from their big day including a beautiful photo of Miley wearing her Vivienne Westwood ivory wedding dress worth nearly 9,000 dollars.

Meghan puts foot down over pheasant-shooting tradition

Meghan Markle really is at the centre of controversy on this one…

The royals have a tradition of shooting pheasants on Boxing Day and Meghan reportedly refused to allow Prince Harry to take part, but did let him attend the shoot with Prince Charles and Prince William as long as he just bagged the pheasants and did not shoot.

As an animal lover and vegetarian, I get where Meghan is coming from. The difference is, I don’t have the world’s media looking at me accusing my husband of being under the thumb. Either way, she did attend the Boxing Day lunch and was papped chatting to sister-in-law Kate – scotching rumours they don’t get on.