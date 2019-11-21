It's so good to see Ant back in the I'm a Celeb jungle | Cheryl Gibbs

It’s great to see cheeky old Ant back in the Celeb jungle.

Have you been watching I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here? Of course you have, who hasn’t?

I’m thrilled that Ant is back co-hosting with his sidekick Dec after more than a year of trying to sort himself out.

Ant looks healthy and has a little spring in his step. They are genuinely the only presenters who can get away with such cheesy one-liners. They have the nation in hysterics.

It is interesting watching Caitlyn Jenner – formerly Bruce Jenner of the Kardashian/Jenner clan – father to the most famous girls in the world.

Her stories are fascinating and at 70 she’s pretty brave to be doing it, let alone going in with her gung-ho attitude.

Good on you girl!

Capture family memories forever with Ickle Pickles charity photo shoot

I remember when I was a child we’d always have an annual photography session at Olan Mills in Havant.

It was just something we did as a family and, looking back, you can so tell I’m a child of the ‘80s.

The photos are staged in that typically cheesy way – you know, left hand on top of the right hand, head tilted to the side, big grin…love it!

It makes me laugh when I look at them.

There is one family portrait of us all that looks like an advert for Specsavers.

Me, mum, dad and my two sisters are all sporting cheesy grins and whacking great big glasses. It really does look like we’re advertising spectacles.

I never suited glasses and had laser eye surgery about 15 years ago – best money I’ve ever spent.

As we approach impending parenthood I’d really like to follow tradition and get family pictures too.

Anyone can take a selfie on their phone, but not many actually go to a proper studio and it’s those photos that will last a lifetime.

I was delighted to hear that Ickle Pickles charity, which my school friend Lorraine Blackburn runs, will be benefiting from the profits of an upcoming photo shoot.

The charity raises money for the intensive care equipment that treats premature babies.

I encourage as many of you to participate as possible.

Blitz Photography in Stoke Road, Gosport is opening up their studio on Sunday, December 1 and creating a Christmas grotto photo shoot session for anyone who wants to go in and create some lasting memories of 2019.

I think it’s a great idea and I hope it encourages people to go old school and take some time out of their busy lives to document where they are in their life right now.

All the profits are going to Ickle Pickles – a charity that supports babies born prematurely, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

There will also be an arts and crafts table to browse while you wait to see Father Christmas. Tickets cost from £12.50 per child. Contact Lorraine on lorraine@icklepickles.org.

Nowadays my birthday cash goes on elasticated jeans

Matt and I went shopping in Southampton on Saturday with the idea of popping to Ikea to get some bits for the baby’s room, which is looking beautiful.

But the day didn’t quite go to plan. We ended up shopping in West Quay and spending my birthday money on trying to jazz up my maternity wardrobe.

In Matt’s words, ‘If you wear those maternity jeans one more time, they’ll walk off you’. Lovely.

I feel the need to say I wash them regularly and I do in fact have two pairs, but I took his point.

A wardrobe spruce-up was needed, so while we didn’t end up getting anything for the bubba’s room, my wardrobe looks somewhat better.