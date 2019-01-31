Matt and I love nothing more than going to the cinema when we get a spare few hours.

We have to do a bit of work to find a film that we both want to see and Matt never usually wants to watch chick flicks.

But when I suggested going to see Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Second Act to my surprise he agreed.

I was genuinely shocked, but I had the tickets booked before he even got out of the shower so he couldn’t change his mind.

I have to say, it’s a great film – and Matt agrees. It’s a very typical, obvious storyline but those kind of movies have their place in cinematography and it was an easy Sunday watch.

I highly recommend it.

Hats off to all you busy parents – it’s a tough gig!

I spent pretty much the whole of last weekend babysitting my nieces – Sienna, who is two-and-a-half and Hollie who is 10, but going on 13.

What do you do with two little darlings with such a large age gap?

I had them from about 1pm on Saturday until I dropped them off at their respective homes at Sunday lunchtime and by then I was absolutely exhausted.

Hats off to all the parents who have more than one child.

My God I was tired on Sunday. In fact I almost fell asleep in the cinema on Sunday, I was that drained.

I thought I’d wear them out by taking them swimming on Saturday. It was my cunning plan that if they were exhausted they’d sleep well and give me a lie-in but it didn’t quite go to plan.

I took them to the Taro Centre in Petersfield and they both absolutely loved the pool’s vortex, which is a kind of whirlpool.

But my ticker was going crazy trying to keep an eye on Hollie who was off swimming alone as I held Sienna.

It’s such hard work and don’t get me started on getting them changed afterwards…not an easy feat!

After that I had intended to treat them to dinner at the pool’s café, but it was closed and I’m renowned for being the auntie who treats them so I did what I had to do and bought them dinner at McDonalds – oops!

My sisters were genuinely mad with me, but it’s like I said to them – ‘what happens at Auntie Chezzy’s stays at Auntie Chezzy’s’, but, jeez, they weren’t happy.

Anyway, I put Sienna to bed at 7.45pm as per her mother’s instructions, followed by Hollie at 10pm.

I got up three times for Sienna who is being potty trained and has little meltdowns every time she thinks she needs a wee. She bellowed, ‘Chezzy I need a wee-wee’ at the top of her lungs at 1am, 3am and 5am.

Hollie joined in at 2am and 4am informing me that she couldn’t sleep…and neither could I.

They were up again at 6.30am but Sienna looked at me apologetically and said ‘I love you so much Auntie Chezzy’ and all was forgiven in a heartbeat.

Ten embarrassing minutes could end up saving your life

The number of women having smear tests has reached the lowest levels for 21 years.

Come on ladies, get your bits checked out.

I had mine this week and though it’s not a particularly nice experience, it has to be done.

It’s every three years – or five as you get older – so I’m pretty sure even the busiest of ladies can spare 10 minutes.

It’s a bit embarrassing making small talk with doctors while you’re spreadeagled on the bed, but it’s a very small price to pay for what could ultimately save your life.

Come on ladies, let’s get those figures back up and think …when was the last time you had a smear test?