Kardashian / Jenner gang members must be discreet | Cheryl Gibbs

Jaqueline Jossa, the winner of I’m a Celebrity, announced this week that she’s been welcomed into the Jenner clan following her friendship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Apparently Caitlyn had asked for her number at the show’s wrap party.

Jacqueline gave it, not expecting to hear from the megastar again.

Imagine her surprise when she returned to the UK to receive a video message from Caitlyn’s famous daughter, Kylie, who thanked the former EastEnder for looking after her dad while they were in the jungle.

I’m sure she was delighted, but it might have been wiser to have kept the information to herself instead of telling the world.

Barefoot date night drama really gave us the giggles

Although Matt and I obviously live together and thus spend a lot of time together, we haven’t been out on a proper night out for a while.

So this week we got all dressed up and I wore some nice maternity clothes, curled my hair and put on some gold glitter heels – on the proviso that Matt would hold me the entire time.

We ended up bumping into my sister Michelle and her husband Shaun at the Ship and Bell in Horndean before we then made our way to Koop and Kraft in Cowplain for dinner.

As we didn’t book until that day, the only table on offer was this raised high table that overlooks the bar.

In theory, we didn’t mind. But when we got there, the chairs were bar stools and as I’m such a shortie that my little legs didn’t reach the foot stool.

I had to ask the waitress if she had an alternative – so she gave me the high chair from the manager’s office which was far more comfy.

Anyway, the evening was lovely and the food was to die for, as usual. It wasn’t until we were due to leave that I realised we had a rather big problem on our hands.

The gold glittery heels that I had kicked off earlier in the evening wouldn’t actually go back on my feet because they had swollen up to twice their size.

There was no way those shoes were going on.

The other issue we had was that I’m designated driver now that I’m pregnant, and our car was parked up the road.

Matt offered to give me a fireman’s carry, to which I said there was no flipping way he was going to carry me all that way.

The best solution I could come up with was for him to give me his shoes – you should have seen his face, it was a picture!

We negotiated him giving me his shoes once we had made our way to the exit door, which meant I had to walk through the restaurant holding my heels and walking barefoot.

Matt then gave me his shoes and stood in the doorway barefoot until I returned a few minutes later with the car.

It wasn’t the best way to end our date night but it sure made us laugh.

Making the most of my hubby while it’s just the two of us

I hope you’ve all had a fantastic Christmas with your loved ones and soaked in every wonderful moment.

It is usually such a hectic time and it’s always a challenge to find a moment for ourselves, but it’s important that we do.

Because this will be the last Christmas, just the two of us, we ensured every minute together was quality.

Twenty years is a long time to have things one way and we know our new arrival next year will change the household dynamic completely.

As corny as it may sound, we’ve really spent this Christmas enjoying each other.

Happy new year and may 2020 be amazing for us all…!