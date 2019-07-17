Kate Winslet's caesarean was just as valid as 'natural' birth: OPINION

Out of everything in life that can become a competition, childbirth is the one that confuses me the most. Childbirth is an act of nature.

It is nature at its most base, most gritty, often violent, and most astounding.

You have not only grown an entire human inside your body, but you also need to get it out.

Does anybody really care how you have to go about doing so, as long as that child is delivered safe and well?

It would appear so.

Kate Winslet was quoted in an interview way back in 2004 as admitting that she had lied about the birth of her first child.

She claimed to have experienced a ‘natural childbirth’, giving one and all the impression that she’d simply breathed her way through it.

Why?

Does this somehow equate to success?

Does it make Kate more hardcore than someone who’s had an epidural?

She went on to say, ‘I’ve never talked about this, I've gone to great pains to cover it up.

‘But Mia was an emergency C-section.

‘I just said I had a natural birth because I was so completely traumatised by the fact that I hadn't given birth.

‘I felt like a complete failure.’

For years women have felt as though they’ve failed in some way if they haven’t had a ‘natural’ birth.

How on earth did this madness even begin?

In order to lie publicly about the birth, Winslet must have had it implanted in her head somehow that a C-section was failure.

Having had two C-sections, I felt very much as though I had given birth.

The fact that I was unable to move or even laugh without extreme discomfort for a few weeks afterwards was testament to that.

But I couldn’t care less how my kids got into the world, as long as they did.

It’s great if you give birth naturally, or if forceps are used, or if you have a section, or if your partner delivers your baby in the hospital car park.

As long as your little human (and you) are safe and well, who cares?

It saves money and space but I miss the book-scent

As a confirmed bookworm, a Kindle was always complete anathema to me. I couldn’t get past the lack of pages nor the lack of book-scent.

However, my husband braved the purchase of a Kindle as a gift when were due a long-haul flight to New York. He knew this was a risk but decided to go for it, and I have never looked back.

I still buy paperbacks but I have curbed my expenditure on them, and I have also cleared out many because the storage situation was becoming ridiculous.

The ease with which one can purchase a read, the ability to read it with the light off so as not to disturb the husband, and the light-weight packing on holiday, have all truly converted me.

Cricket fans at Lord’s were truly lost in the occasion

While watching the Cricket World Cup, I was struck by how few people were recording it on their phones.

Particularly in comparison to the football last year.

I was bowled over by the fact nobody who’d paid to go and watch it appeared to actually be watching it. Instead, they were all watching it via their phone screen instead.

Surely, by doing this, you lose the atmosphere? Some of the excitement of watching history in front of you?

You cannot possibly connect fully with a game or a concert if you aren’t focusing properly on it.

Put your phones away, people, and plug into real life – take a leaf out of the book of the cricket fans.