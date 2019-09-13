Lady Gaga and Maya Angelou's take on feminism is spot-on: OPINION

What does the word ‘feminism’ mean to you? For some people nowadays, whether female or male, it seems to mean either nothing, or have hugely negative connotations.

There is a post-feminist stigma attached to the word, it seems. Yet there should be no stigma attached to the concept.

As Maya Angelou said: ‘I’m a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side.’

Indeed, whatever happens in life, you’d be pretty daft not to be rooting for, and looking out for, number one.

Marginally less highbrow, forgive me, but Lady Gaga spoke sense when she suggested that ‘some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams.

‘If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.’

This was on social media, and one female reactor said that it suggested you couldn’t trust your husband. Frankly, that’s tosh. What an archaic view for women of the world today. Why on earth wouldn’t you, in the 21st century, have some yearning for a purposeful career?

And, finally, if we are living in a society where little girls are still being brought up to believe they must seek out and be looked after by a big old hunting and gathering man, then something has gone very awry between Emmeline Pankhurst and her fellow pioneers who died for our liberty, and the women of today.

Essentially, this comes down to the sensible approach of self-preservation. You need to be able to look after yourself, whatever gender you identify with and whatever your sexual preference.

There is nothing sad about raising our daughters – and sons – in a way that encourages independence and success, and an ability to provide personal happiness and stability.

Life is real; there’s no fairytale. Divorces happen and, tragically, people pass away. But it’s easier to deal with life if you can be both fully open to a beautiful relationship, while also being able to support yourself – financially and emotionally.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the little things – they will pass

And lo, the Never-Ending House Move drags on. I am sitting here typing with a cold-sore on both my bottom and top lip, a twitch above one eyebrow, and a huge spot on my nose.

Why is it so stressful? Why? In the grand scheme of things, this is small fry.

Compared to illness or redundancy, it is nothing.

And this is what we all need to remind ourselves of when other things get on top of us.

I behold the sea of packing paper and try not to dwell on the endless emailing and chasing, and the fact I can no longer go for a wee during the night without falling over a cardboard box, and I remind myself that this shall pass.

Preferably before I need to unpack the Christmas decs.

I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the selfless NHS staff

I was at QA Hospital this week and I was bowled over by how polite the staff were, how well-run the clinic was, and how every person was treated like a human being, not an anonymous patient.

There were posters up about not tolerating violence towards staff – it’s an unspeakable shame they are even necessary.

Our NHS is in crisis but the staff are there, day in day out, the very backbone, working long hours and helping us at the joyous start of life, the tragic ending of it, and all instances in between.

It is at our peril that we lose our NHS. To anyone out there reading this to whom it is relevant: thank you. I imagine these are words not heard often enough.