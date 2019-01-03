Olivia Newton John, one of the greatest actresses of our time, is at the centre of a disgraceful media scrum.

The Grease actress is battling cancer, but it was reported in the news this week that she only had weeks to live – something her reps had to come out and deny.

As if she doesn’t have enough to deal with already, she was forced – over the festive period – to deny that she will be dying in the next couple of weeks.

I am a member of the media and believe in freedom of the press, but I wholeheartedly disagree with turning someone’s pain into headlines. It's outrageous.

Even if it was true, whose business is it but hers and her family’s?

I’m bursting with energy for new year adventures

Happy new year!

I’m surprised every year when I write this column at this time – how on earth has another year passed so quickly?

And it did, didn’t it?

2018 flew by and now we’re at the start of a whole new year with so much expectation that it can actually be a little daunting.

We all want a great year ahead and the prospects that present themselves at the beginning of each year are incredible and scary at the same time – or at least that’s how I feel. Please, please let 2019 be a great one.

How did you ring in the new year?

We ended up going to the Ship and Bell in Horndean for a couple of hours and then found ourselves in the hot tub at my brother-in-law’s, toasting in the new year with lots of bubbles and sitting in them while watching the neighbours’ fireworks.

I can think of worse ways to celebrate the turning of the year.

I reflected quite a lot on last year. It wasn’t in a cheesy, new year’s resolution kind of way – not that there’s anything wrong with that, I do love a new year’s resolution.

It was more a time of reflection and, looking back, it was 12 months of mixed blessings.

We had a fair few personal things to deal with, but I’m very lucky in that I have a husband who is genuinely amazing and who totally gets me, and a family who are equally as supportive.

I managed to travel to nine countries and visit eleven places in those countries.

If you have read my column over the years, you’ll know how important travel is to me so I’m very proud.

The fact is I created the opportunity myself by coming up with a TV idea that allowed me to do this and one that created jobs for many other people on the south coast.

Last year was a year that I spent more time on myself, attending a mindfulness course and really trying to understand more about me.

I go into 2019 optimistic – there won’t be the travel that came with 2018 but I’m hopeful that it will bring with it a whole new set of adventures and I’m ready for it.

So, tell me, are you?

Kim’s baby joy is a wonderful start to the new year

As we welcomed a new year, we also welcomed the news that the Kardashian Klan is about to get bigger…

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West are having a fourth child.

They’re using another surrogate because Kim suffered severe health problems when she carried her first two children naturally.

Her third baby, Chicago, was born via surrogate, and this new baby, which is due in May, will also be carried by a surrogate.

Either way it’s welcome news and a happy time for the family, I’m sure.

The couple already have three girls and apparently this time they’re expecting a boy. Congrats guys!