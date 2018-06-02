Lewis should be proud of his Friend Finder prom

Partygoers have quite rightly hailed Lewis Hine a star after he gave them a prom night of a lifetime.

The teenager organised a prom night at Portsmouth Guildhall for people who may have missed out on their school ones during the year – either due to physical illness or mental health problems.

At the age of just 14, Lewis founded app Friend Finder with the aim of giving youngsters who may have missed out on their prom the chance to taste some of the red carpet treatment.

He has even been backed by the likes of Sir Elton John.

Now, aged 17, the selfless organiser, who has been in and out of hospital for most of his life after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as a child, has completed his second prom night.

And those who attended their big night were full of praise for Lewis.

Callum Austin, 17, from Leigh Park, said: ‘It feels amazing to be here – so many people miss out on their prom at school which is a real shame.

‘To see all the great work that Lewis and his mum Emma have done for other people is wonderful.

‘They have made sure that everyone has an evening where they can just enjoy themselves.’

And 17-year-old Shannon Purcifer from Gosport agreed.

‘There are people with mental health problems or who are bullied that don’t get the chance to relax, so it’s great that there is something like this for them.’

And Lewis himself took the evening in his stride.

He said: ‘We have 150 young people here and it feels amazing to do something like this for them.’

If ever their was someone who was deserving of a prize for helping others Lewis Hine fits the bill perfectly.

Here’s to more prom nights.