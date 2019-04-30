Lou transforms into Prudy Pringleton in Hairspray

Tune into Alun Newman and Lou Hannan on BBC Radio Solent weekdays at 10am.

Lou says: I’m treading the boards! If you’re a listener to the radio show, you’ll know I have a real passion for theatre – especially musicals. So when I was asked a few weeks ago if I wanted to appear in a production of Hairspray, I jumped at the chance.

I’ve done pantomimes before and worked backstage at theatres in the past. I’ve even even produced my own shows, but appearing in a professional musical is something I’d only dreamt of.

Day one walking into the rehearsal room was scary but within minutes of meeting such a warm, friendly, extremely talented cast, my mind was put at ease.

Thankfully I have a small part in the show as Prudy Pingleton but even learning a dozen lines has led to sleepless nights and Alun tutting at me in the studio as I break into an American accent, saying ‘Edna, is my laundry ready?’. That is a line from the show, by the way, not my nick name for him!

Add in choreography, a bit of singing and costume changes and it’s proving to be a bit of a challenge but so exciting!

Spending my afternoons rehearsing with Russell Grant (who’s playing Edna) and my good friend Mark Read from the band A1 (who’s taking on the role of Corny Collins) has been brilliant and I can’t wait to get started.

So if you fancy a proper fun-filled evening of entertainment and humour with the most talented bunch of people I’ve ever met (and me!), get yourself down to the Gaiety Bar in Southsea from May 1 – 10 for a bit of Hairspray. I guarantee you’ll have a fantastic night.

Break a leg everyone! ​​​​​​