Huge congratulations goes to Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex ex-Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, who are now parents to an adorable ‘bundle of joy’.

The world’s media went crazy this week as the couple announced on their Instagram page that Meghan had given birth to a boy.

Of course the usual tradition of announcing the birth on an easel outside Buckingham Palace was adhered to, but in true Harry and Meghan spirit they also broke their news on their social media account as well.

In even more of a break with tradition, Meghan didn’t have her son at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge had her three children and where Prince Harry himself and brother Prince William were also born.

Instead the Duchess is reported to have been whisked to the £15,000 per night Portland Hospital to give birth.

Everything about Harry and Meghan breaks royal protocol and I just love that they’re mixing things up within the royal family.

It was announced on Wednesday the couple have named their son Archie Harrison, which again is in complete contrast to the usual names of Arthur, James and Edward that are associated with the royal family.

Harrison actually means ‘son of Harry’ which I think is a beautiful tribute to his dad.

I like that Archie is a very modern contemporary name. Even the first photo of the Queen meeting little Archie was different to the usual set-up where everyone faces the camera and you can almost hear the photographer asking them to ‘say cheese’.

This photo was a relaxed, impromptu picture of the Queen approaching Meghan who was holding her son, with Meghan’s mum Doria in the background with new dad Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh.

He may be seventh in line to the throne, but this little bundle marks a significant shift, being the first mixed heritage person within the royal family. I think it’s marvellous and, quite frankly, about time.

Flowers look great but I’d rather have a week in Spain

I’ve made no bones about the fact Matt and I are not green fingered people – we’re just not that into gardening.

But we’ve been trying to get ours done and last weekend I asked Matt if he could sort the front of the house out because it looked ‘an absolute mess’.

Bless him, he created and installed a beautiful border using railway sleepers.

Then he went to the garden centre to buy some easy-to-maintain tropical plants, and bark to go in the border instead of soil. So, £400 later the look was achieved.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s lovely and completely changes the curb appeal of the house. But for £400 I could have gone on holiday.

Top marks for effort, Harry, but it was a fashion faux pas

Forget awards season, it’s the Met Gala in New York where the real party happens.

This year was no exception and it was Brit star Harry Styles, formerly of One Direction, who was turning heads.

He dressed, how can I put it nicely, a little like a ventriloquist’s dummy, wearing black heeled boots and sporting a ruffled top which he later changed to a white shirt with huge clown-like red bow.

It was certainly odd. I like being different, but he took the concept to a whole new level. While I’d like to say his daring attitude paid off, I just can’t.

It was the kind of outfit only Johnny Depp could pull off.