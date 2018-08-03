Is it me or are there a lot of negative killjoys on social media right now? You know the sort of thing. You share a video featuring pets… and someone says it’s ‘animal cruelty’.

You say the weather’s been glorious… yet you’re straight away reminded that it’s beyond horrendous when commuting, bad for asthma sufferers, bad for the garden, hard to sleep and beyond dreadful if stuck in a swelteringly hot office.

It seems like the moment a friend has put up a harmless status, someone is inevitably there to rip it apart, metaphorically pulling an acid lemon face, before launching into uninvited expostulation.

OK, I was a bit disappointed not to have seen last week’s lunar eclipse because of cloud cover, but did I really have to be reminded the reason was mine and everyone’s fault because of atmospheric pollution thanks to the mess we’ve made of our planet.

Someone once had a go at Mike for his choice of vehicle.

They were ranting about cars with big engines being a massive drain on our planet’s resources.

Well, apart from being frankly rude behaviour, it was ironic too, considering that the old heap they were driving when we saw them was merrily dripping oil and belching a huge plume of black smoke.

I’ve noticed the cult of the ‘moaning Minnie’ on the rise recently.

I am sure we all know them, the ‘joy Hoovers’ who turn the air sour with negativity and unsolicited opinions.

They seem born to contradict just for the hell of it and social media is their battleground.

I know we have a right to our opinions but if we were to meet the friend face-to-face who’d said something we’d disagreed with on social media, would we really get into a slanging match in front of them? Or would we remember our manners and keep our counsel?

Just because we’re all entitled to air our opinions, it doesn’t mean we always should.

Sometimes it’s best to leave well alone and I want to surround myself with positive not negative people.

Maybe it’s time for a cathartic Facebook cull…

I went to sleep in summer and woke up, cold, in autumn

Still can’t believe the shock I had last week, waking up to rain lashing the window, in a cold – yes, cold – bedroom, with wind whistling through the vent in the en-suite. I’d gone to sleep in mid-summer and woken up in November.

Previously I’d worn denim shorts, sandals and a halter-neck top to walk Milly at 8am in blinding sunlight. But on Monday, it was my waterproof winter jacket with the hood up, jeans and top. My trainers got soaked and Milly got smaller as we walked because of the driving rain.

I know we desperately needed rain but, for me, the sun can’t come back quickly enough. Hopefully, by the time you read this, it will have.

Cutlery for kids – it’s how they learn table manners

Apparently 50 per cent of children eat with their fingers, not cutlery. I find this astonishing. Yes, when they’re first learning, introduce finger foods, but why continue to make life so difficult – and messy – for yoursel when you could be teaching them vital social skills rather than taking the easy way out.

There’s a place for finger foods but not all food qualifies, something TV personality Danielle Lloyd refutes. Her four-year-old eats spaghetti Bolognese with his hands, refusing to use cutlery yet allegedly ‘uses cutlery in a restaurant’. She’s made a rod for her own back.

It’s like teaching children to say ‘ta’ and then getting them to learn ‘thank you’. Pointless.