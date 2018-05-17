Modern day technology can really be a life-saver

There’s no doubt technology has come on in leaps and bounds over the past decade or so – some of it of little use to man or beast but most of it developed to make life easier.

And that couldn’t be more true in the health and care sector.

Just ask Claire and Eric Williams from Titchfield Common.

Claire was diagnosed with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) which means she is unable to move.

The disease prevents her from even using her hands and she has only recently got her voice back.

But thanks to being issued with an Amazon Alexa – a voice-activated audio speaker – she has become much more independent than she was.

There was a time when she relied on husband Eric for just about everything – like getting her ready, making meals and cleaning the house to turning on the radio, reading books and even switching lights on and off in the house.

But since Alexa’s arrival, it has changed Claire’s life – the device reads to her, plays her music and switches the lights on and off – and all on her voice command.

The couple got the Alexa thanks to a new scheme by Hampshire County Council.

Thanks to a grant from NHS Digital, the local authority is the first council ever to buy 50 of the devices to help people under its care.

While it is easy to dismiss some of the technology being developed these days because ‘only the younger generation understands it’ think again and look ino the benefits of something like the Amazon Alexa.

It really can be a life changer for some.

And for relatively little money – around about £100 or so – the benefits to those who have them and need them are priceless.