I’ve just bought myself an Apple Watch. It’s excellent and clearly the best smartwatch on the market, but being the most expensive, you would hope so.

It does so much.

It sets you daily targets for exercise, standing time, steps and heart rate.

It connects to the GPS network so you can monitor any runs or cycles you take.

And it also monitors your heart rate so you can see how many calories you’ve burnt and how well you exercised in general.

The Apple Watch really is a miniature phone as it also has connectivity to the 4G network and Bluetooth.

That means I can be on a run and still listen to my music and receive texts and take phone calls.

Yes, you do look like a secret agent when holding the watch up you your face when receiving a phone call.

And I can’t help but enjoy answering my watch to my wife with the line, ‘Agent One speaking, go ahead Agent Two!’

I also have a sleep app, which monitors not only how long I sleep for, but the quality of my sleep.

Handily, it monitors my movement, heart rate and body temperature and can tell me how well I slept, from light to deep sleep.

Sadly, with all this connectivity, you start to become obsessed.

When I only have 45 minutes of deep sleep a night, I worry about the day ahead, when I have one-and-a-half hours, I feel better. In truth, I’ve not felt any different.

Then there is the fact I am always contactable. It vibrates when I receive a text, email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Tweet or Instagram message. I even get reminders from my diary.

Now I can no longer use the excuse that I missed a message. Even when I’m asleep I feel a buzz on my wrist when a message comes through.

I get notified whenever Pompey score and when there is a weather warning. I always know how fast the wind is blowing in the Solent and Mickey Mouse will even appear to remind me to put the bins out.

It’s actually quite exhausting. Thankfully it can be put into a mode where it just tells the time!

Be careful – new fancy dog breed could earn you a slap

Mixed-breed dogs are all the rage these days. My sister-in-law has a cockapoo, which is a cocker spaniel and a poodle.

The original designer dog, they are bags of fun and a very much people orientated so are easy to train.

Plus, they don’t shed their fur, something that we could only dream of at our house. It’s not too difficult to work out where the labradoodle or maltipoo come from.

But I came across a new breed when I passed a lady walking her two dogs the other day. They were a mix of Jack Russell and pug – ever heard of a jug?

It’s only the owner of such a breed you can compliment by saying how nice her jugs are without getting a slap.

It’s amazing what you can pick up in the smallest room

The most popular pastime when sat on the loo in 2019 is to browse the internet on your mobile phone.

How times have changed for us all.

The trusty old book or pile of magazines at the side of the pan are a thing of the past in many households or workplaces.

A friend of mine takes great pleasure in telling us he chose his wife-to-be while sat on the throne.

He was on the dating site Tinder when he spotted his dream girl.

He read her profile and messaged her there and then.

It took him until seven months into their relationship to own up and now he doesn’t stop reminding everyone.