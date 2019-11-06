My rollercoaster ride from hell | Rick Jackson

I survived half-term week but only just, thanks to a rollercoaster ride at Paultons Park – and it wasn’t one of the big ones either. I should have known better really, considering the tea cup ride makes me feel bilious. But my three-year-old daughter really wanted to go on the Cat-o-pillar Coaster ride, so I could hardly say no.

My five-year-old son Freddie had already been on all the rides.

Cobra, Flight of the Pterosaurs, The Edge, Velociraptor, he completed the lot with a big smile on his face.

But Holly wasn’t so sure, so a ride on the Cat-o-pillar Coaster would be the perfect introduction for her.

After all, it only rose 10 metres into the air and lasted two minutes, so what could possibly go wrong?

I remember going to Blackpool in the 1990s.

We were working our way up to the awesome Big One but after a ride on the Grand National, that was it, I was done for.

I felt sick as soon as we did a rising turn.

And once we got off I had to stagger back to our hotel where I then slept for five hours until my poor head stopped spinning.

A trip to Disneyland Paris in 2002 for a radio promotional outside broadcast necessitated a ride on the new Rock’n’roll Rollercoaster.

I almost died as I crawled off, unable to stand up.

Why I thought this time would be any different I don’t know?

As we dropped from just those 10 metres I thought I was really enjoying myself. But then came a sharp turn as the ride rose up into the air.

I knew the next time around I would be in trouble. I started to overheat and, sweating, I could feel my lunch working its way up my oesophagus.

We had to leave straight away.

Driving home was torture. I felt sick with every movement and when we eventually got home I went straight to bed.

The next day I needed a three-hour nap and then bed early, sleeping for 12 hours. It wasn’t until three days later I felt OK again.

We live in best part of UK, but do you really know it?

I often say on radio we live in the best part of the UK and I truly believe it. Coastline, downs, forests, we have the lot.

On Sunday, making the effort to explore brought a surprise, St. Catherine’s lighthouse on the southerly tip of the Isle of Wight. I’d never been before and was pleasantly surprised it was open. Sunday was the last opening until March 2020 and we were lucky enough to get a guided tour.

The light can be seen for 30 miles and bulbs last two years. There are 94 steps to the top and a plumb line from the roof to floor shows if the tower is leaning so they can adjust the light.

The moral of the story, explore more where we live, it’s fascinating.

Glittering Crown shines a fascinating light on Queen

I know we’re late to the party, but we’ve just subscribed to Netflix and started watching The Crown.

It’s magnificent, better than Downton Abbey in every way, from the cinematography to the acting and most importantly, the storylines, as they’re true.

We’ve only watched the first three episodes but my admiration for our Queen has grown. What’s fascinating is how close she was to her father George VI, how affectionate they were towards each other and also the role Winston Churchill, her uncle – the abdicated King Edward VIII – and Prince Philip played in her early life as sovereign.

We’re hooked. It’s gripping. Next is her coronation in 1953. Worth staying up for.