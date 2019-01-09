For the next three months Family Life editor Elise Brewerton will be sharing the ups and downs on her weight loss journey with Slimming World’s 12 Week Countdown.

I’ve often read celebrity interviews green-eyed with envy.

Elise Brewerton was horrified when she stepped on the scales

Not the ones about their glamorous lifestyles of holidays in Mustique, being courted by top designers or having oodles of dosh thrown at them for a few weeks’ work in front of a camera (though it’s a given that I’d snap all that up if it were offered).

No, the thing that makes me wish I’d capitalised on my A in GCSE drama is when actors moan about having to bulk up for parts... ‘It was such a drag, I had to put on, like, 60lbs to play Elvis.’

The opportunity to gobble up 10 doughnuts a day sounds like heaven to me. Months of fish and chips, curries, burgers, pizzas, downed with milkshakes and red wine, all in the name of work, fills me with glee.

About this time last year, after years of watching my weight, taking part in running, swimming, hiking and other crazy fitness challenges, I decided to put my feet up. I’m not getting any younger and every morning my knees do a little squeal of pain as I get out of bed. So I took the year off. And I ate. And ate. And ate.

Come Christmas, I was hoovering up chocolate oranges, Christmas pud with huge dollops of thick double cream, Toblerone and Celebrations galore, cranberry sauce-soaked turkey sandwiches washed down with Baileys and red wine.

Yet I was still flabbergasted when I weighed myself on New Year’s Day and found I tipped the scales 2st heavier than January 1, 2018. If Hollywood comes calling, I’ll be ready to beef up for any role they need me in.

In the meantime, having been lucky enough to write many inspirational stories on people who’ve lost weight with Slimming World, I’m heading there too. And I’m taking you with me.

Go to slimmingworld.co.uk