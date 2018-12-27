NEWS COMMENT: £37,000 is a small price to pay for EU experience

As the date for Brexit looms ever closer it is encouraging to see that the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust is to show its support for those health staff from the EU by offering to pay their registration fee to remain in the UK.

And it’s no small gesture. At close to £37,000 it is a significant amount of money although it is a drop in the ocean when the overall budget for running our health services is concerned.

But it is £37,000 nevertheless. At a time when the health service is facing crisis after crisis and we are told that every penny counts there will be those who say £37,000 could be better spent.

But when you stop to think about the contribution our friends from Europe make to the health service, it has to be money well spent.

Those health workers who come to settle and work in Britain bring a wealth of experience and compassion with them that, if we did not have it, the NHS would be in a much worse situation than it currently is.

The powers that be at the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust have been quick to recognise the contribution made by their European colleagues.

Indeed, Chief Nurse at PHT, Theresa Murphy, said: ‘Our staff from the EU are a key part of our workforce. We are delighted to have this cultural mix of staff and are proud of their achievements. Payment of this registration fee is a small acknowledgement by the Trust to recognise their significant contribution.’

And Director of Human Resources and Workforce at PHT, Nicole Cornelius, said: ‘Our colleagues from overseas are vital in helping to ensure our patients receive the best possible care and we want to do all we can to make sure they continue to feel welcome here.’

The Trust will pay up to £37,000 – £65 for each of the 565 members of staff from the EU – if all those staff take up the offer of a refund.

It is, surely, a small price to pay to retain all that experience.