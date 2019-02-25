NEWS COMMENT: A chance to put smiles back on the fans’ faces

They say in life three things are certain – you are born, you die and you pay taxes. Fratton Park regulars will no doubt add a fourth – namely, supporting Pompey is never easy.

On New Year’s Day, the Blues defeated AFC Wimbledon to stay five points clear of Luton at the top of League One. Pompey were seven points clear of third placed Sunderland, albeit having played two games more. Barnsley were fourth, 11 points adrift of Kenny Jackett’s men.

A second promotion in three seasons was very much on the cards for the Fratton faithful.

Fast forward just eight league games, and Pompey are now 11 points adrift of Luton and five adrift of second placed Barnsley.

Sunderland are also ahead of Pompey, and they still have a game in hand.

At a key stage of the season, Pompey have gone eight league games without a win – losing three on the spin and drawing the last five.

After such a poor run at a critical time, however, you have to cling on to the positives.

Firstly, there was an improved display in the weekend 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Secondly, Pompey have a chance to get to Wembley in a cup final tomorrow night.

That is something that has only happened five times in the club’s history – in 1929, 1934, 1939, 2008 and 2010.

OK, those were all in the FA Cup and tomorrow night Pompey face Bury for a place in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, otherwise known as the EFL Trophy.

You cannot compare that to the FA Cup in any way with regards to stature and glamour.

But a Wembley final is a Wembley final, and beggars cannot be choosers.

Victory in Greater Manchester tomorrow should therefore put a smile back on the faces of all Pompey fans.

And after the events of recent weeks, that is long overdue.

Time to Play Up Pompey!