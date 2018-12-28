NEWS COMMENT: Emotional, revealing – and the right thing to do

It is, by any stretch of the imagination, a very revealing, very emotional, interview. Given by a man who has been on the receiving end of a torrent of criticism in recent years.

Most News readers will be familiar with Michael Lane, the Hampshire police and crime commissioner.

He has been an easy target in some ways, but today he has given a remarkable insight into both his life and his current job.

Abuse is at the centre of the interview. First, the domestic abuse his mother suffered in his early years and, secondly, the vitriol poured on him – mainly verbally but at times physically – since he became commisioner in 2016.

‘I have been pushed around a bit physically whilst meeting people as police and crime commissioner, offered violence – also lots of verbal stuff,’ he tells The News today. ‘It can turn quickly because it’s only words and that’s fine. My bones aren’t broken by it – I would be a strange person if I didn’t care when people attack me.

‘Some people think that they’re justified, they’re angered by the system that doesn’t support them. They’re telling me their truth, their angst, their victimhood, their chaos.’

These are powerful words, and they need to be digested by everyone.

Cynics could suggest that Mr Lane’s interview is an attempt to ‘humanise’ him, and therefore reduce the levels of vitriol he talks about.

That would surely be unfair, though. Through his interview, Mr Lane has almost certainly painted a picture of a world most of his critics never see. And there is nothing wrong with opening a portal into a world which opens people’s eyes, as his words today will hopefully do.

He is attempting to help many improve their lives. By explaining some of how he does that, it can only help to give the public a better appreciation of his role, and a better understanding of the man behind the role.