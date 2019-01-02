NEWS COMMENT: Harley’s life has changed – could your child’s too?

It is a once sad story that, thankfully, has taken a dramatic turn in the right direction. We cannot say the story has ended well, because young Harley Suffield still has most of his life ahead of him, but his tale is certainly a far happier one than it was – and it’s all down to the RAF Air Cadets.

Aged 12, Harley was contemplating suicide after school bullies had made his young life a misery.

That is no age to be thinking those sort of thoughts.

His life was hard enough as it was, given that since he was four Harley has helped care for his dad, Andy, who has a debilitating spinal condition.

Thankfully, Harley’s life changed when he joined the Cadet group in Portsmouth in September 2017.

Within 15 months, he has totally changed. From being withdrawn, Harley has blossomed socially.

‘Now he is helping to welcome new cadets into the squadron, he has made so many friends,’ said mum Debi.

‘The night he came out in his uniform for the first time he stood so tall. It was life watching a boy become a man.’

The pride Debi has in her son is evident from those words, and everyone involved with the cadet group should be proud too.

People such as the unit’s commanding officer, JJ Todd. He speaks from personal experience, as he was once a cadet too.

‘You can rise above the rest, you can be completely different from everyone else you know.’

Some youngsters might not want to be different. Some might want to be like their friends.

But for those who want to ‘develop into the adults they were destined to be’ – JJ Todd’s words again – the cadets are surely worth investigating.

The News is proud to tell Harley’s story today, and he should be proud of himself for wanting to tell it.

Less than a year-and-a-half ago, there is no way he would have spoken out.