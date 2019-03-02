NEWS COMMENT: Initiative to fight crime should be applauded

It’s a worrying set of figures when we learn that the number of residents in the city experiencing crime has doubled in just two years.

And it’s even more of a concern that only 48 per cent of crimes in the city were reported to police as many incidents were not deemed ‘serious enough’.

That’s the bad news. But now something is being done to try and tackle those figures.

A new community-based scheme will be launched to allow members of the public to suggest problem areas and potential solutions to the types of crimes experienced.

Portsmouth City Council has approved £90,000 of funding for the programme that will start with three half-day workshops around the city.

How it works is this. New or existing community groups and voluntary organisations will be invited to the workshops.

Money will only be awarded for projects if there is evidence of its need, if it doesn’t create any long-term financial commitments and if it costs no more than £10,000.

Police, along with all emergency services, are stretched in terms of resources, so any initiative that can cut the number of the crimes can only be applauded.

This initiative can be seen as more community-led and requires the input of residents or those who have experienced crime.

Portsmouth City Council’s community safety boss, Cllr Dave Ashore, who approved the cash, said: ‘Our most recent survey did show an increase in people’s experience of crime, which is obviously concerning.

‘But I think this is a great initiative and I like the fact that the workshops mean it will be something led by the community.

No-one wants to be a victim of crime, so hopefully with the community having a vested interest in what is being done to tackle it, perhaps next year’s figures won’t be quite so alarming.