NEWS COMMENT: Losing these highly-skilled workers is a major concern

It’s been a tough time lately if you work for defence giant BAE Systems.

Back in October the firm announced it would make 340 people redundant from its maritime services division in Portsmouth as part of a restructuring plan to shed 1,915 jobs across the country.

The warning then was that compulsory redundancies could not be ruled out. Now comes the news that employees feared. A total of 160 people are to be made compulsorily redundant from the company’s maritime sector.

Not enough workers have come forward and that means it’s going to be the dreaded tap on the shoulder for some.

So the new year starts with employees worrying if they will get the call to their manager’s office to be told the news nobody wants to hear – you’re out of a job.

Although it’s not clear exactly where in the UK the 160 jobs will be cut, the reality is that Portsmouth is a major player in the firm’s maritime sector. The maritime services division in the dockyard is the focal point of the navy’s minehunter maintenance programme.

The division only came into existence in 2014 after BAE Systems announced it was ending shipbuilding in Portsmouth and moving it to Scotland.

It meant 175 of its staff could be re-employed here, while 585 voluntarily left to take jobs elsewhere and 160 were made compulsorily redundant.

Now some of those employees who got kept on could face the chop.

BAE talks about needing to streamline its operations and so boost its competitiveness. If job cuts is what it takes to remain a world leader in its field and preserve the jobs of those who remain, then we must reluctantly accept it as necessary.

But what of the highly-skilled workers who could be lost to our city for good as a result? That has to be a major concern.