NEWS COMMENT: Recycling - how we can all help

Have your say

Recycling and waste management might not be subjects we all spend too much time thinking about.

But it’s hard to overestimate how important they are to each and every one of us.

No-one can fail to see the damage humans are doing to the planet.

No-one can fail to realise that there’s only a finite amount of space – above or below ground – for the things we no longer want.

And no-one can fail to understand that it’s down to each and every one of us to make a difference.

It might not be our future or our children’s future or even their children that benefit.

But future generations will reap the rewards.

And making a difference has to start in the home.

Yes, it can be a pain to separate paper and card and plastic and bottles and have enough room to store them until recycling day.

And yes, some local authorities could make it easier.

But surely that’s a small price to pay when what we’re doing can effect the whole planet, never mind just the wider Portsmouth area.

As Ray Cobbett from Friends of the Earth points out today, there are obstacles in our way.

Austerity has forced local authorities up and down the land to make difficult decisions about recycling collection.

And food manufacturers must shoulder some of the blame.

Mr Cobbett points out that over-packaging is a growing problem.

It’s hard to think of a reason why, for example, fruit needs to be wrapped, in a tray, then put in a plastic packet. But it often is.

So next time you’re putting something in the bin, please pause for thought. Could it be recycled or composted?

If yes, why not do your bit to help?