Our visit to the cinema to see IT turned into a horror story: OPINION

I am a little weird when it comes to going to the cinema. If you want to watch a film, watch it – don’t talk throughout the entire experience. You may empathise or at least understand my outrage – I was originally going with frustration, but it was real outrage – when we took our 19-year-old niece, Millie, to Vue in Gunwharf on Friday night to watch the film IT: CHAPTER TWO.

You may think watching a horror film with your niece is a little strange, but Millie loves horror films and has done since she was a child.

She and Matt have always had this little bond over films, especially horrors. In fact, she used to set him a challenge to find a film that genuinely scared her.

I know, I don’t get it either.

But that’s the reason we took Millie and her boyfriend, Christian, to see the sequel to IT, on Friday.

It was our treat, so we picked them up, went for a drink first – water for me, obviously, cocktails for them – and then we bought a ridiculous amount of snacks to take in with us.

The cinema was packed, but even during the trailers it seemed pretty tame.

That was until a group of 20 ladies walked in and occupied the entire back row, directly behind us.

They had clearly been drinking because I could actually smell the booze.

That, I could handle, but it was the noise they made continuously throughout the film that infuriated me.

They chatted, loudly, throughout the whole movie. One of them was complaining that her big toe hurt, while another one felt the need to share with the whole cinema how many times she went to the loo in the night.

They were lighting up the cinema by checking their phones, constantly getting up and down to change seats, and generally being rude and obnoxious.

It ruined the entire experience for us.

I can’t even tell you what happened in the film because I was so wound-up throughout most of it. It’s the second time that's happened at Vue.

Bring back the old days when cinema staff would walk up and down the aisles ensuring that people weren’t being noisy.

Keeping me and baby healthy – while wearing a little bikini

To try and ensure I don’t end up the size of a small bungalow by the time our baby is born, I’ve taken up swimming again.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the attitude of ‘eating lots is one of the perks of being pregnant’. But I’m only 5ft 4in – okay, 5ft 3.5in, but who’s measuring?

And being a shortie means I don’t carry weight very well.

So I am attempting to keep fit and healthy, which is really good for the baby’s development too.

Problem is I’m at that in-between stage where I just look like I’ve let myself go a bit, rather than pregnant.

And that’s not such a good look when waddling in and out of the public swimming baths in a bikini.

Huge congratulations to TV star Melissa on her bump

Do you remember little Lucy Beale on EastEnders?

Well, she’s not so little anymore.

The actress, Melissa Suffield, is pregnant with her first child, shortly after announcing her engagement to cruise director, Robert Brendan.

Congratulations to them both. Her hubby-to-be came out and said she’ll be a great mum as she’s used to being around children, and he hopes to be a good dad too.

They’re due a couple of weeks after us. Perhaps she’ll have a bit more energy than I will though – she’s only 26 – a whole 10 years younger than me!

Still, everyone’s experience is different, and I wish them both well.