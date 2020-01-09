Pork belly with honey and cloves | Lawrence Murphy

Over the next few weeks I will be championing local farmers, producers and farm shops.

Hampshire and West Sussex have an abundance of fabulous farms with great husbandry, looking after their animals’ welfare and rotating crops to provide us with lovely produce.

Just outside Funtington, West Sussex, you can find Adsdean Farm where the Hoare family have been looking after cattle, pigs and arable crops for more than 60 years.

The fantastic farm shop sells their own-reared beef and pork, and other meats are sourced locally.

The small team of butchers are passionate about the meat they prepare and are happy to give advice on joints and cuts.

Julia chose a lovely piece of Adsdean farm pork belly for this recipe, which was fantastic.

Ingredients – serves 2

400g pork belly

150ml white wine

100ml water

1 onion sliced

1 leek chopped

2 dessert spoons honey

1 star anise

12 cloves crushed in a pestle and mortar

Small knob ginger, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

Method

1.Heat a large casserole dish with a splash of olive oil in it. Add the onion and leek and lightly brown.

2. Put in the garlic and honey. Let the honey just start to caramelise and then add the white wine, water, star anise, ginger and clove. Place the pork belly in the pot.

3. Bring to a simmer, cover and put in a pre-heated oven 150C gas 3 for 3 hours.

4. The pork should be soft and giving. Lift the pork out of the juices and put back in the oven at a higher heat to crisp the skin.

5. Strain the juices into a clan pan, skim away the fat and put on the heat to reduce to make your sauce

6. Remove the pork from the oven and allow it to rest before carving into two. Place in bowls and pour over the sauce. Serve with roasted butternut squash for a great winters dinner.