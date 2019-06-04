Portsmouth's incredible 'thank-you' to our D-Day heroes - Cheryl Gibbs

Wow, what a week it has been for our great city. I was so humbled and proud to watch as our Queen and world leaders congregated in Southsea to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

I was thrilled that the arrival and presence of President Donald Trump didn’t put a stain on the occasion.

It was dedicated to paying our respects and gratitude to the war heroes who fought and sacrificed so much so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.

Those freedoms were also marked in the city as anti and pro-Trump protesters gathered in Guildhall Square to exercise their right to protest in a democratic society – something that is still not a given right in many countries around the world.

I was so proud to see our Queen lead the speeches thanking the war veterans who went on stage and saluted the crowds.

They were all more than 90 years old and while I unfortunately didn’t make it down there myself I was incredibly proud to see them on our stage receiving the reception they deserve from our city.

The Prince of Wales was also in attendance, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. What a line-up.

There have been many conversations and debates about Mr Trump’s visit to the UK, and indeed to our city, with many for and against his arrival.

It was naturally a talking point for many but I was glad that the actual event remained an occasion that was about the war heroes and not about whether Mr Trump was wearing a wig, or whether he held his wife’s hand or not – all things that generate far too much media coverage as it is.

I did manage to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows display from North Harbour as it flew past and left a slipstream of red in a heart shape that went over our great city.

I smiled and said a silent ‘thank-you’ because everyone of us has a reason to be grateful and to pay our thanks to our D-Day heroes.

We hope we did you all proud.

Sadness as Star is Born actor splits from supermodel love

Hollywood relationships are difficult to maintain and it seems that another power couple might soon be calling time on their relationship.

Apparently the Russian supermodel has now left their $4.5m Pacific Palisades house and Bradley has been papped looking downcast and sullen as he hangs out with friends.

Sources say the couple, who have a two-year-old daughter, have been trying to make it work for her sake, but they’re just not getting along.

Bradley wants to focus on an alcohol-free spiritual life and Irinia wants to go out and party, apparently.

Who doesn’t love a bit of animated animal silliness?

I took my niece and nephew Hollie and Lewie to see the new Secret Life of Pets and I can’t recommend it highly enough. It’s hilarious.

It's not as good as the first one, sequels rarely are.

But it has just enough adult humour to please the grown-ups and more than enough silliness to make it a children’s film.

I laughed more than they did and they looked at me – rolling their eyes like they usually do when I’m being embarrassing – and quietly watched on as I tried my best to stop snorting with laughter.

This time it has another dog, voiced by Harrison Ford, who adds some great dry wit to the film.

It’s a silly animation, but overall it’s a good easy watch.