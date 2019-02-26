I realised my passport was out of date a few months back, but I needed to lose a few stone before I got my next picture taken – after all, it’s supposed to last 10 years.

And who doesn’t want a good looking pic?

Sadly the weight didn’t drop off, but I did have my hair coloured which always cheers me – and my image – up.

I decided to opt for the online passport service from HMRC. It’s impressive because it was super easy to fill in and pay.

Also my son took my picture which meant we had as many tries as I darn well pleased until I got one looking suitably grim for the requirements, but the best that the grimness could be (if you know what I mean).

Heavy metal covers of the Bee Gees – great family fun!

Half-term used to be an endless quest for free events to entertain children, face-painting and the like.

Looking for free entry was, arguably, cheap.

But, when you’re dragged around at breakneck speed and don’t actually get to read any of the signs, or soak up any of the knowledge, or even enjoy a few moments peace, the depth of the purse shrinks rapidly.

Especially if you’re paying a fiver a child for something which offers little to no return when a whole day stretches out in front of you.

But now with three teenagers in tow who will happily entertain themselves while I take my time, by being on their phones, rating the hot-ness of other teenagers, or more often than not soaking up knowledge for themselves, life is easier.

So it was with delight that we set off to Bristol for a couple of nights last week – having booked into the Premier Inn so far in advance they were practically paying us to stay there. (Okay so the windows don’t open, but apart from the high temperature it’s clean and cheerful and the beds are okay.)

Bristol is a wonderful city, full of waterfront like ours but on the Severn which always feel less hungry than the Solent.

And with dock sides lining every spare inch, and restaurants and museums and galleries lining those, the buzz is infectious – full of skateboarders, and graffiti and families and happiness.

We loved it. But most of all we loved the real reason we went which was to see a band called Tragedy.

This is a New York based group who play heavy metal covers of the Bee Gees and the like.

It sounds ridiculous, it is, but it is also hilarious and fun and so sing-a-long-able too, we travelled the two hours specifically because they were in town.

And as much as I ask the local venues to book them, so we can all share the love of You’re the one that I want or Fame sang in a minor key with a thrumming bass, they just don’t seem to want to make it happen.

And that’s the real tragedy.

Engaging and informative uni lectures that are open to all

Did you know that the University of Portsmouth presents occasional lectures that local residents can attend?

There was one about slavery in Portsmouth, and last week one about the sinking on the SS Mendi and subsequent loss of more than 600 souls, off the Isle of Wight during the First World War when Africans were being shipped over to act, not as the warriors they were, but as free labour digging trenches and the like.

This last lecture was attended by the South African ambassador and came with free drinks and snacks afterwards. The story of the ship’s demise is pretty grim, but with an expert panel and great information, its story came back to life.