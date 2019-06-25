Renée Zellweger's Netflix show is so bad it's comical: Cheryl Gibbs

The Bridget Jones movies are some of my favourite guilty pleasures – largely down to Renée Zellweger who is outstanding.

She’s also the main reason I started watching Netflix’s new series What If. It’s a neo-noir thriller and Renée plays an extremely wealthy businesswoman who manipulates people to get what she wants. The premise is good, but Renée overplays her role to a point where I’m now watching it for its comic value.

She pulls a weird face in every scene which makes her look like she’s chewing a wasp and wobbles her head like a Thunderbirds character. It’s all very strange, but I cant help but keep watching it!

Our beautiful bundle of joy arrives right on time

Last Sunday we had one of the first barbecues of the summer round my sister Jo’s house.

It was a relaxed affair and, as usual, it was perfect.

Our other sister Michelle, who is heavily pregnant, was also there with her hubby Shaun and their daughter Sienna who will turn three on November 9 – the day after my birthday.

Her baby was due on Tuesday 25th, but she went over by nearly two weeks with Sienna so none of us were expecting much, except our nephew Lewie whose birthday it is today actually – happy birthday little dude!

Lewie was petrified the baby would be born on his birthday and he’d have to share the big day.

In fact Michelle had already turned down a sweep that the doctors offered because she wanted to delay it until after Lewie’s birthday. But little Florence had other ideas, because on Sunday evening we got a message on our family Whatsapp group to say her waters had broken – this time in her own house.

With Sienna her waters broke at our house while Matt and I were in London.

I’ve never actually asked her what she was doing at my house when we weren’t there and how she got in, but that’s another story.

In a very timely fashion Florence Scarlett Nicholls was born weighing in at 6lbs and 15oz on Tuesday at around midday – her actual due date.

I couldn’t be more proud of my sister and Florence is just beautiful, looking just like Sienna who has already become the proud and protective big sister.

Shaun and my mum were with her the whole time.

While I think she’d love to tell me it was a magical experience, her waters broke on Sunday night but she didn’t deliver her until midday on Tuesday.

It was a pretty long experience for all involved.

My mum said the nurses at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, were amazing and just so supportive and caring throughout the whole process.

It’s not that often nurses get the recognition they deserve so well done to everyone. Another addition to our already large and growing family.

Every little helps so please dig deep for poorly Brooke

Two weeks ago I wrote an article about Brooke Leavey from Hedge End who needs a form of pioneering treatment that isn’t available on the NHS as she battles with a tumour on her brain stem.

I was delighted to hear from a family friend that since the article donations to her fundraising page have increased. And I was humbled when my editor contacted me to say one of my readers had bought in a cheque for Brooke’s cause. Thank you all.

People worry that their donations – sometimes only a few pounds – won’t make the difference. But, trust me, it all helps. Brooke needs £150,000. To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/help-10yr-old-Brooke-get-specialist-treatment.