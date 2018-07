As I write this, I’m sitting on the veranda of a picturesque house overlooking the sea.

I’m not sure if I’ve mentioned it previously but Mrs Canavan and I won a large sum of money on the lottery recently and have dumped all our lifelong friends, purchased a fleet of posh cars with personalised number-plates (just so people know how really well-off we are), and now spend our days quaffing wine and commenting on how disgusting the UK's income tax rates are.

