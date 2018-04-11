RICK JACKSON: Welcome back Britain’s Got Talent

So, Britain’s Got Talent is back on our TV screens this weekend and I for one am delighted, even though I’m a miserable old cynic.

I’m not averse to a little light entertainment at times and, for me, this is one of the best. Only Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here beat it.

But as talent shows go, this is the only one worth its salt. Let me explain.

The Voice has just finished on ITV. What a waste of time. Who won? How much media attention did they get?

Out of all the winners of The Voice none has gone on to have any real success, even though the show unearths some fantastic, talented singers.

I remember interviewing one winner on my show, Jermain Jackman. He has an incredible voice and a is really nice person, but nothing came of him. The BBC let him and all the other winners down badly and ITV will do the same.

That bloke from pop band Liberty X also won it and what happened to him?

For me, The X Factor is all over-hype and no trousers. We are fed up with it and its over-sensationalised format.

Too much is made of the judges and their battles. It Cheryl whatever-her-surname-is-this week returns later this year, I shall throw my dinner at my expensive new telly.

Now on to BGT.

Its judges, like those on Strictly haven’t changed in the past few years giving great consistency. The format is great and Ant and Dec are the best presenters on UK TV, even though this time it will be more Dec than Ant.

And look at the fantastic variety of acts we’ve enjoyed over the years. From Susan Boyle and Diversity, to Callabro and Pudsey, it’s just all round great light entertainment, even if acts from Russia and Romania push the Britain bit a little too far.

In 30 years this show will be mourned and looked upon with great affection whereas many will be relieved when The X-Factor is finally put out of it misery.

I’M ON A DIET AGAIN, SO KEEP WELL CLEAR

Well, I’m back on Slimming World.

Two years after losing more than two-and-a-half stones, I’ve put most of it back on.

With our summer cruise holiday now three months away and my belly beginning to look like some lifesaving apparatus, I just have enough time to lose two stones.

Once I’m in the groove, I find Slimming World easy; it’s just the temptation that’s hard.

I basically cut out all bread and fat and eat plenty of what they call ‘free’ foods, meaning you can eat as much of it as you want.

Baked beans are a free food and a favourite of mine so it’s best you keep a wide berth of me for the next three months!

DO YOU PAMPER YOUR PET MORE THAN YOUR PARTNER?

One of my favourite stories this week regards partners being jealous of their pets.

I can’t help thinking of moody men looking over at a pampered pooch getting all the attention and cuddles from their other halves on the sofa, while they look on enviously from the chair on the other side of the lounge.

Cats getting lavish meals while the man gets served beans on toast; dogs getting £30 haircuts, not a £5 barber’s cut.

One chap phoned up and explained his philosophy.

Between your dog or your wife, which one will be pleased to see you after you lock them in the back of the car for a two-hour journey?

I wonder if he is single?