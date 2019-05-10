For any naval servicemen and women, crossing the Equator for the first time was always a day of great celebration.

Neil Comlay sent me a copy of a certificate, right, awarded to his late father, Frederick, when he Crossed the Line, as the ceremony is called, on June 8, 1939. At the time he was serving in HMS Manchester, a Town-class cruiser.

In days past any officer worth his standing would purchase a made to measure uniform from Gieves.

In the days of coal-fired boilers Trincomalee, then in Ceylon but now Sri Lanka, was an important coaling station for the navy. It was always shortened to Trinners.

The smartest naval officers and men in the navy always went to Gieves, later Gieves and Hawkes, to have their uniforms made to measure with top quality cloth.

Few ordinary sailors could afford a made-to-measure square-rigged uniform, although my pal Barry said he once did.

Many of you might remember the branches on the Hard, Portsea and in Palmerston Road, Southsea, both now closed.

The firm, once as British as the navy, is now owned by Hong Kong conglomerate, Trinity Ltd.

Thomas Hawkes set up the first business in London in 1771, in Brewer Street. Most of his clientele were army officers.

In 1835 James Gieves was employed as a tailor in Portsmouth and later formed a business partnership with James Galt. In 1887 Gieves bought-out Galt to form Gieves & Co.

In 1912 Hawkes & Co bought No1, Savile Row and in 1974 Gieves acquired Hawkes & Co and the company was renamed Gieves & Hawkes.

Although Portsmouth is the premier naval port in the Royal Navy, the nearest branch is in Winchester. The advert, below left, dates from 1937.

Artificers were a very select band of mechanics who were trained for a long period of time in the Royal Navy. It was sometimes years before they actually went to sea.

They never wore square rig with collar and bell bottoms, always for and aft rig – a suit with the creases down the trousers.

A group of Royal Navy veterans and their families recently visited the Marine Engineering Museum at HMS Sultan as part of a class reunion.