Saints’ perfect pay-back for those over-the-top Fratton Park celebrations | Rick Jackson

Karma will always get its revenge and it served it up in spades to Southampton Football Club last week.

I’m sure I’m not the only Pompey fan who felt the players’ celebrations after beating us 4-0 at Fratton Park were a little over the top?

It was like they’d just won the Champions League, not beaten a League One side who were not having the best of starts to a season.

Well, then came the humiliation, losing at home 9-0 to Leicester City – how sweet. Going down to 10 men is no excuse either.

The players are donating a day’s wages to the club’s foundation. Why not show more class than you did at Fratton Park and let your fans in free next time?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Call of nature that wrecked my phone call to the boss

Last Wednesday was a very important day for me and anyone else working in radio. For it was the day we received our quarterly audience figures.

For me, Wednesday is also the day I look after my three-year-old daughter Holly.

Imagine the scene if you will.

My boss is on the phone telling me all about the radio station’s figures and, most importantly, how my breakfast show was doing. Important stuff.

Just as I’m being told my share of the breakfast audience, Holly shouts ‘daddy I need a poo!’.

Help! So there I am, mobile phone squeezed between my ear and shoulder, trying to rest my daughter on to the loo seat as I’m scribbling down the figures.

‘So Heart are on what at breakfast?’ I repeat.

‘Daddy, here it comes,’ announces Holly. ‘OK, so Radio 1 has how many?’.

I’m desperate to know my figures. ‘Daddy, one bit is out but the other one doesn’t want to come out,’ informs Holly. Oh no, this is so frustrating! Why now?

It’s not the first time my children have interrupted crucially important moments.

The other week, Freddie opened the door to Jehovah Witnesses and, bless him, was about to invite them inside.

It reminded me of the story of the professor who was doing a live Skype interview on BBC News when his toddler walked into his study, only to be followed by his baby brother in a stroller.

Luckily his wife came to the rescue but there was no such luck for me who had to soldier on regardless because my wife was at work.

My boss was about to end the call, but as you can imagine, I wanted to know how my show was doing.

‘It’s really good news Rick, don’t worry,’ he said. I always do but maybe this was the diversion I really needed.

It turns out the boss was very happy.

The breakfast show continues to be the south’s favourite by some margin and Holly was happy too as she finally finished her business.

I wonder how many other radio presenters in the UK are told their audience figures while looking after one of their children on the loo?

Time to forget Ann Summers and put thought into her gift

The C-word is being mentioned in the Jackson household. We’ve decided to set a budget for how much we spend on each other.

I’ve noticed Sarah has enjoyed having vouchers left from her birthday. I then said I’d give her money. I felt she could get what she really wants in the sales, plus it makes Christmas last longer.

I thought I was being thoughtful. She thought I was being lazy. ‘It’s the thought that counts,’ she said.

‘What about the excitement of being able to get the clothes you really want?’

I mentioned how she always takes things back I buy her.

‘Maybe try somewhere other than Ann Summers this year,’ she replied​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.