Schools should give comprehensive drug education to students - Student Shout

Holly Carver, a media student at Bournemouth University, gives her opinion on drugs debate

Drug use in young people is a topic often shied away from.

But, with more and more drug related incidents happening in clubs, parties and festivals, the question needs to be asked about what is going wrong.

Despite the efforts of parents and police to enforce a no-drug policy, youth drug culture shows no signs of slowing down or stopping. Of course, there is no completely safe way to take drugs and there will always exist a risk that no one is exempt from, no matter how much information they possess.

But, to ensure that young people can be as safe as possible when going out, the introduction of drug education in schools and colleges would be a key way to help minimise the risk of harm.

There exists online information showing the right dosage of each drug for your age/weight/height, as well as lots of other advice on how they can be taken safely. Unfortunately, most young people would not think to research this before they are presented with the opportunity to use drugs. Surely, then, it would be helpful for schools to provide them with similar details, to ensure that if these circumstances were to arise the adolescent would be able to make an informed decision about if and how they use drugs?

Inevitably, people will argue that the introduction of drug education will lead to the promotion of its use and make it appear acceptable. But young people will be exposed to drug culture one way or another in their lives, be it through their friends, at university or even on TV. With a current ineffective deterrence policy for drugs, young people are still continually at risk of being exposed without a proper understanding of their effects. Only with a substantive, detailed education regarding the intricacies of drug use can young people make informed and safe decisions.