There is more than a fortnight to go before Easter but I would put a family pack of hot cross buns on the fact many of you have already scoffed at least one chocolate egg.

We are a land of Easter Egg lovers, so much so that entire supermarket aisles are dedicated to the sweet treats, but are we overdoing it?

That is the fear of health experts who believe the obsession with stuffing our faces with brittle cocoa-based products is turning us into a nation of fatties.

The National Obesity Forum has warned that some of the best known brands of eggs contain as much as 17 times the recommended daily amount of sugar for young children. One giant egg is full of 330g of sugar – enough to give even Willy Wonka a headache.

Manufacturers argue the eggs are meant to be savoured over time but that sounds like corporate waffle.

Nearly every parent I know attempts to adhere to the policy of moderation when it comes to food that isn’t fruit or broccoli but, in reality, this isn’t always an option.

The argument against the early availability of Easter eggs has a lot of merit. I have never considered buying eggs in February or early March as I am still recovering from the relentless onslaught of Christmas, but it is clear many people do.

While I am all for forward planning, there’s no point in buying Easter eggs any earlier than the days before the longest weekend of the year, simply because I don’t know anyone capable of ignoring any form of confectionery in their cupboards.

There is plenty of chocolate already available to the public, without adding an endless array of eggs and giant foil wrapped bunnies to the mix.

I agree with the experts at the Royal Society for Public Health who argue the grand displays that have loomed large in nearly every supermarket for the past month are causing unnecessary temptation.

Mrs Tapp and I have promised each other we will monitor our household chocolate consumption more than ever before this Easter.

If we do succeed, it really will be the sweetest of victories.