Slimming World alternatives meant I could still have fun with food and lose weight – Elise Brewerton

Elise swapped chocolate bars for chopped up low-syn Slimming World HiFi bars for a trip to the cinema
For three months, Family Life editor Elise Brewerton will be sharing the ups and downs on her weight loss journey with Slimming World’s 12 Week Countdown.  Week four:

Anyone who has ever tried to lose weight will tell you that social occasions are a nightmare. 

Whether it's a family party, seeing friends, fun with the children – they all revolve around food. And if you’re on a diet, it's a minefield.  

That's why Slimming World has made it easy by offering tasty alternatives to ensure you don’t miss out on the fun. 

I took my stepdaughters and goddaughters to see Mary Poppins – four slender little things whose ability to put away bags of chocolates and sweets is quite astonishing. 

Fearful I might stick my hand in and nab some giant Buttons, I chopped up three Slimming World chocolate orange HiFi bars and munched on them as Emily Blunt danced across the screen. Just nine of my daily 15 syns. 

At a dinner party I impressed everyone with a very exotic sounding Morroccan vegetarian stew with herbed cous cous. I don’t kid myself that I can cook – I don’t even enjoy it that much – but it was delicious. And completely syn free. There was fat-free yoghurt to dollop on top – still syn-free. 

I can’t take any credit for the fabulous Spanish orange cake that followed. It was all the work of my stepdaughter who knocked out a light, zesty dessert for us that was less than four syns per slice because we didn’t make a syrup for the top, instead opting for low-fat creme frais. It went down a storm, and our guests could hardly believe it wasn’t syn-ful. 

While everyone else was glugging wine I happily sipped on gin and slimline tonics. A brilliant night without the stress of breaking my diet. And another pound down this week. 