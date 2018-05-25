Still reaching for the dream of a land fit for heroes

As the dust began to settle after the First World War a century ago, Prime Minister David Lloyd George told of his hope of making Britain ‘a fit country for heroes to live in.’

It was a phrase the nation took to its heart.

We owe a great deal to those who sacrificed their lives to win the peace, and remain in debt to all those who have fought in subsequent conflicts for their courage and fortitude.

But it is not enough to erect monuments and stand in remembrance each November.

As a nation we must ensure we look after our returning soldiers, sailors and airmen and give them all the help they need to readjust to life in civvy street.

Back in Lloyd George’s day they called it shell shock, but we now know that post traumatic stress disorder can be triggered by harrowing experiences on and off the battlefield, and can blight a life if left to fester.

Friends and colleagues of war hero Danny Johnston are fully justified in calling his tragic death this week a wake-up call for the nation.

Veterans say Mr Johnston, whose body was found in woodland on Wednesday after a four-day search, had battled with mental health woes in silence and that more should have been done to help him.

Today they have issued a plea to the government for a radical new approach to help the scores of troops battling issues like post traumatic stress disorder as a result of their military career.

Charities like Help the Heroes and the Royal British Legion do much to help, and they have widespread support, but it seems the military itself could do more to offer support to veterans.

And after what they have done for us it is the least they deserve.

A century on from Lloyd George’s wistful words, are we really still fighting to make Britain a land fit for heroes?