STUDENT SHOUT: ‘America is great – the problem is its gun laws’ by Murray Jacobsen

There is no denying that there is a problem with guns in America, even if some Americans won’t admit it.

Countless shootings happen every year in the United States and, I feel, nothing is being done to stop it.

The Second Amendment makes it far too difficult for changes to be made regarding gun laws in America and President Trump does not want to change the status quo.

But while every man on the street has the right to bear arms, what about the rights of people not to be shot at?

As great a country as America is, it has problems, and at the forefront of this is guns.

More Americans have now been killed in shootings within the United States than have been killed in any war they have ever participated in, and the way it’s going the number is only going to keep rising.

Having spoken to many Americans about their gun laws I have concluded that the problem is not just down to the Second Amendment, it is down to quite a few members of the public being stuck in the past.

While many of the Americans I have spoken to believe that guns are a problem and, at the very least, believe there needs to be restraints put on people’s ability to purchase a firearm, there are equally as many convinced it is their God-given right to bear arms and nothing can change that.

This in itself is the problem the country faces.

There are many who believe America should follow in the footsteps of Australia, which had a firearms amnesty after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 where 35 people were killed and 23 were wounded.

It is a mystery to me why Americans cannot see the problem they have within their country, particularly after the tragedy in Las Vegas which saw 58 people killed in October.

The fact is America has a problem and nothing is being done about it.